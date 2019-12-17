Manufacturing AI company Drishti grows team and customer base, relocates HQ to larger Mountain View location

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drishti Technologies, Inc. (Drishti), whose AI-driven computer vision solution converts manual factory activities into data in order to uncover significant quality and productivity improvement opportunities, has moved its global headquarters to 1975 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View, Calif.

The new office will house the majority of the company's product development, customer experience, sales, marketing, data and executive teams. The move comes after a rapid hiring period for the company; in 2019, Drishti more than doubled its team to over 40 employees worldwide. Prior to this move, Drishti was headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif.

In addition to the nearly 5,000-square-foot Mountain View office, Drishti opened a second Bangalore, India location in Koramangala earlier this year, complementing its existing office in Whitefield.

"Our unique technology and high-profile customer base has made us a top choice for the best talent in both Silicon Valley and Bangalore, and we're excited that our larger footprint gives us the space to continue this rapid growth trend," said Prasad Akella, founder and CEO of Drishti. "Fundamentally, we're advancing the state of AI-based computer vision, with many patents pending and a number of others soon to be filed."

Drishti's rapid traction in the marketplace comes from some of the world's best-known manufacturers, including auto OEMs, tier-one auto suppliers and manufacturers of electronics, power tools, medical devices and other products. These customers are benefiting from a major new product release in December.

"Our customers see immediate improvements in quality and productivity after a very short deployment period with Drishti," said Akella. "These improvements suggest ROI in the range of 10x, so we expect to continue this rapid growth as more manufacturers begin to appreciate the possibilities Drishti presents."

In July, Drishti was one of only 56 companies globally to be named a 2019 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for its innovative action recognition technology.

For more information on Drishti, visit Drishti.com .

About Drishti Technologies

Drishti's mission is to extend human capabilities in an increasingly automated world. Its action recognition and AI innovations automatically digitize tasks performed by humans inside the factory to create a massive new dataset. Manufacturers use Drishti to anchor true digital transformation, driving sweeping improvements in productivity, quality and traceability. And operators rely on Drishti to be more consistent and efficient, becoming even more valuable on the factory floor. For more information, visit Drishti.com .

SOURCE Drishti

Related Links

https://drishti.com/

