Manufacturing AI Startup ExLattice Joins NVIDIA Inception

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExLattice, Inc today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

ExLattice Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

ExLattice enables next generation digital manufacturing with its accelerated simulation engine. Leveraging advanced AI and GPU acceleration, the ExLattice engine delivers real-time engineering and physics insights using design and manufacturing data processed simultaneously. The speed generated gives the user unprecedented power to understand, control, and improve advanced manufacturing systems and outcomes.

NVIDIA Inception will give ExLattice access to the latest GPU advancements and resources, including hardware, software tools, and technical support, delivering advanced simulation solutions to manufacturing sectors. The program will also offer ExLattice the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"Having the support from the NVIDIA Inception program will help us deliver faster and better engineering software products to our partners and customers," said Dr. Runze Huang, CEO, ExLattice. "We share the same passion for advancing AI and GPU computing in advanced manufacturing."

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About ExLattice

Founded in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, ExLattice is a software venture aiming at bringing next-generation engineering software solutions to advanced manufacturing. We develop and provide cutting-edge AI-powered simulation for manufacturing hardware and the engineering team behind to achieve faster, cost-efficient, and sustainable workflow. For more information visit exlattice.com

Media Contact:

ExLattice, Inc

Public relations

[email protected]

(919) 375-3820

SOURCE ExLattice