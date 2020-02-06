Manufacturing Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Manufacturing Analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Optimization, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy & Power, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Manufacturing analytics is the process of capturing, collecting, and analyzing key performance indicators (KPIs) such as downtime, production volume, costs, return on assets, and others, to enhance the production process and improve manufacturing business. The advantages offered by manufacturing analytics solutions include availability of real time data, reduction in costs, customer satisfaction by analyzing performance or quality issues, decrease in unplanned downtime, and increased productivity. Rise in use of predictive analytics in this solution for predictive maintenance is expected to gain traction in the coming years.

Rise in investment on big data for manufacturing, emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), increase in need for process optimization as well as surge in awareness about the benefits of manufacturing analytics are the major factors that fuel the growth of the manufacturing analytics market. However, lack of integration with legacy systems and scarcity of skilled staff are expected to impede the manufacturing analytics market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as AI, AR/VR, and machine learning in manufacturing analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth in the coming years.

The manufacturing analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on the application, it is studied across predictive maintenance, inventory management, supply chain optimization, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into semiconductor and electronics, energy & power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal & machine manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global manufacturing analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global manufacturing analytics market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Application

• Predictive Maintenance

• Inventory Management

• Supply Chain Optimization

• Others



By Industry Vertical

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Pharmaceutical

• Automobile

• Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corp.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Tableau Software Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• IBM Corp.

• Alteryx, Inc.

• Sisense, Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• General Electric Company



