Manufacturing Consultants Work to Ensure a Prosperous Future for a Vital Sector

News provided by

Forbes Books

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

"Tradition Meets Transformation" by Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradition Meets Transformation: Leadership Strategies to Revitalize Manufacturing, by Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Continue Reading
Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton release Tradition Meets Transformation with Forbes Books.
Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton release Tradition Meets Transformation with Forbes Books.

The new work from Harbour Results executives Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton sounds the alarm on the urgent need for North American manufacturing leadership to keep pace with the rapid changes in competition, economics, and technology and pushes the industry to develop the next generation of manufacturers.

Responding to a looming manufacturing brain drain, Harbour and Walton explore the five key areas impacting manufacturing enterprises—operations, labor, commercial strategies, vision and strategy, and technology—and underscore the need for effective leadership in revolutionizing the industry.

In their effort to infuse their industry with a new generation of capable leaders, Tradition Meets Transformation is a timely call to action, urging transformation, recovery, and the revival of the pioneering spirit that defined North American manufacturing.

"Scott and Laurie capture the essence of adaptability and growth strategies for manufacturing executives in a business landscape that will continue to rapidly change," said business leader, motivational speaker, veteran, and author Troy Nix. "With the guideposts of years of experience and analysis, this book serves as a valuable compass, provides practical guidance, and illuminates the path to sustainable success in a fast-changing world."

About Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton
Laurie Harbour and Scott Walton are experienced manufacturing consultants each with more than thirty years of manufacturing experience. Laurie serves as the president and CEO of Harbour Results, Inc. (HRI) alongside Scott as the organization's COO and CFO. HRI was established 15 years ago to help manufacturers transform operations through financial and operation improvements.

They have participated as keynote speakers, hosted workshops, and conducted small-group training sessions. Their passion for manufacturing is evident in all that they do, and their commitment to their clients is second to none. They get out of bed every day to make an impact in the lives of all they encounter daily and to make a difference in North American manufacturing.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Forbes Books Media Contact: Laura Grinstead, lgrinstead@forbesbooks.com

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

New Book by Construction Industry Thought Leader Solves Capital Project Dysfunction

New Book by Construction Industry Thought Leader Solves Capital Project Dysfunction

Built to Fail: Why Construction Projects Take So Long, Cost Too Much, and How to Fix It, by Todd R. Zabelle, is now available. The book is published...
Creating More Affordable Homes Critical for Revitalizing the American Dream

Creating More Affordable Homes Critical for Revitalizing the American Dream

American Dream Come True: Why Affordable Housing Is Good Policy, Good Business, and Good for America, by Tony Bertoldi, is now available. The book is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.