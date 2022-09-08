Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market worth $24.16 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market By Deployment(Cloud Solutions, Corporate Datacenter Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, On Premise Solutions), By End-Users, Life science / Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030."

According to market research report, the Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market is worth US$ 3.95 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 24.16 Billion in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 22.48% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

A manufacturing execution system (MES) is an information system that links, monitors, and regulates data flows and complicated manufacturing processes on the factory floor. The primary objective of a Manufacturing Execution System is to ensure the efficient execution of manufacturing activities and enhance production output. MES functions as a real-time monitoring system to manage numerous manufacturing process components (e.g. inputs, personnel, machines and support services). MES enable healthcare producers to enhance performance, decrease operational costs, and increase compliance with regulatory standards. It facilitates paperless workflow and, to a considerable degree, uninterrupted workflow, keeping a worker's concentration and efficiency high during essential tasks. The research and production of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products are based on compassionate procedures that are subject to continuous monitoring and management. To offer all legally required verifications for external monitoring, it is also necessary to document all production stages and research outcomes. In addition to the pharmaceutical business, makers of medical devices and aesthetic items also profit from the capabilities of data control when manufacturing data are considered.

The necessity for mass production and a connected supply chain to serve a growing population, rapid advancements in infrastructure and manufacturing equipment, and improved innovations in medical care will all contribute to an increase in the demand for MES and other management systems to meet the demands of production across the world. In addition, Cloud computing is to be one of the growth drivers of MES utilization, along with digital transformation, IIoT, and more integrated ways to leverage connected data, including advanced data and analytics platforms, as certain industries adopt cloud MES more quickly.

The need for substantial capital expenditures for MES deployment, upgradation, and maintenance may hinder the global industry. Small-scale healthcare industries are willing to get adequate funding to upgrade toward automation, slowing down market growth.

Europe will lead the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare market within the forecasting period due to fast technological advancements and system upgradation according to automation and developments in the manufacturing field.

The key market players are Andea, Critical Manufacturing, Dassault Systèmes, GE Digital, Infor, Körber, LZ Lifescience Inc., Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Trunovate, NoMuda, HCL Technologies Limited, ORDINAL Software, Atachi Systems, ATS Global, MasterControl, Inc., NNIT, Aspen Technology Inc, Goodly-Innovations GmbH, ADVANCO SA, Enhanced Information Solution, POMS Corporation, Tulip, Siemens, GFOS, znt-Richter, Other Prominent Players.

Key Market Developments

In Aug 2022 , An agreement between Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and GE Digital was recently announced with the goal of assisting enterprises in modernizing their industrial operations. Together, GE and EY US bring more than a century's worth of industry knowledge and a wealth of digital technologies to the collaboration. EY US is responsible for providing consultancy services. As a result of this agreement, manufacturers will have access to support from EY US teams that will enable them to adopt and integrate technologies developed by GE Digital to create more data-driven manufacturing operations.

In Oct 2021, Korber announced cooperation with Vineti to connect their market-leading Personalized Therapy Management (PTM) technology with its Werum, PAS-X MES software. As a result of the cooperation, biopharma customers will have access to an integrated PAS-X MES as well as supply chain and data management solutions, enabling them to provide patients in need with potentially life-saving cell and gene-based medicines.

In Sept 2021, Honeywell had expanded its digital automation capabilities in the life sciences through the acquisition of Performix, Inc. Honeywell's extensive array of automation solutions for the industry will soon include the MES software that Performix has developed. Users of the MES Platform from Performix have access to a modular collection of features designed to handle important components of the manufacturing process. Together, they speed up product expansion in order to give a global set of digital solutions that handle the rising complexity of production.

In Feb 2021, Atachi Systems committed to providing free MES software for one year to the first fifty small manufacturers in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. To hasten the production of antiviral medications, diagnostic tools, and medical equipment, as well as bring these items to market in order to combat the Coronavirus.

Market Segmentation

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Deployment, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Cloud Solutions

Corporate Datacenter Solutions

Hybrid Solutions

On-Premise Solutions

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Life science / Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Providers in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

