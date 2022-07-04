Manufacturing Execution Systems Market worth $20.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report 'Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027,' published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.0 billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The use of hybrid deployment type for manufacturing execution systems market and an inclination towards services to fuel the growth of manufacturing execution systems market.

China accounted for largest share of the manufacturing execution systems market in 2021.

The growing awareness in China about the benefits of scheduling, control, and tracking of shop floor production processes through MES software is driving the growth of this market. The efforts taken by government agencies and the manufacturing sector are supporting the growth of the MES market in China.

The medical devices industry is projected to hold the largest share of the manufacturing execution systems market for hybrid deployment in 2022.

Hybrid deployed manufacturing execution systems are widely used by medical devices manufacturers and parts suppliers for enhanced production capabilities and to provide accuracy at a lower cost. The market for the medical devices industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Manufacturing execution systems market in North America for aerospace industry is expected to contribute largest share in 2022

Increasing investments in the aerospace industry and government support are increasing the need for high-quality equipment for military and commercial purposes. This is supporting the growth of the aerospace segment in North America. Therefore, market in North America for aerospace industry is expected to contribute largest share in 2022.

Major players in manufacturing execution systems market Siemens (US), Rockwell Automation(US), SAP(US), Dassault Systemes(France) and Honeywell International(US).

