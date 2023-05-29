Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market size to grow by USD 9,651.66 million from 2022 to 2027, The continued demand for automation in industrial sectors to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is expected to increase by USD 9,651.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The manufacturing execution systems (mes) market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2023-2027

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Sizing

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Forecast

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

MES solutions are offered by many regional and key global players. The market also comprises ERP and other IT solution providers such as systems, applications, and products in data processing. Vendors are constantly trying to offer new solutions to industries or update their existing product lines and are spending heavily on R&D. The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers manufacturing execution systems that help in improving manufacturing productivity, quality, and flexibility by giving operators, supervisors, production engineers and plant managers the insights to act and optimize.

Applied Materials Inc. - The company offers manufacturing execution systems that monitors and streamlines the flow of materials throughout a manufacturing facility and the solution allows manufacturers to focus on full automation in the CIM while accelerating new factory ramps, enabling products to arrive at market on time.

Aspen Technology Inc. - The company offers manufacturing execution systems that monitor and streamline the flow of materials throughout a manufacturing facility and the solution allows manufacturers to focus on full automation in the CIM while accelerating new factory ramps, enabling products to arrive at market on time.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market - Key Market Segmentation

This manufacturing execution systems (MES) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the discrete industries segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry is the largest user of MES among all discrete industries. This is because the set of operations involved in the production of cars is complex. Furthermore, in the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry, MES solution helps in meeting customer demand and regulatory needs. The regulatory needs include traceability, besides presenting new technologies regarding equipment, components, and processes. By providing faster inventory turns, reduced production lead times, and focused product delivery, these solutions improve overall productivity. Hence, such factors drive segment growth for the descrete industries during the forecast period.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising need for energy. This is because it will increase oil and gas exploration and production activities. Several midstream projects are also under development in APAC while downstream holds a significant share of oil and gas investments. Hence, due to the rising demand for and the production of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), the regional market in APAC is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Applied Materials Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Critical Software

Dassault Systemes SE

Durr AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koerber AG

MPDV Mikrolab GmbH

Oracle Corp.

PSI Software AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sanmina Corp.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers

A primary driver in the global manufacturing execution systems market is the continued demand for automation in industrial sectors.

Benefits include production, process, and energy monitoring of MES help in capturing data directly from machines and operators, and providing real-time production metrics and analytics.

With the help of such real-time metrics, MES identifies and sends alerts, triggers alarms, or even automatically shuts down a machine if needed.

Furthermore, industries find ways and means to improve their efficiency and enhance the productivity of their manufacturing methods.

Hence, such continued demand for automation in industrial sectors is expected to foster the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast period.

Trends

An emerging market trend in the market is the increasing inclination toward MES with IoT functionality.

This functionality implements real-time monitoring throughout the manufacturing process and helps enterprises to implement integrated management and control.

Data can be collected, aggregated, and visualized in real-time using sensing technology and beacons, by leveraging IoT technology through MES.

Additionally, users can now have a clear understanding of the constantly changing status of work progress and hold-ups with precise timing.

This can be done besides supporting the sort of advanced, on-the-spot decision-making needed to manage a factory, such as fixing operational slowdowns and identifying bottlenecks.

Hence, such trends positively influence the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast period.

Challenges

A major challenge impeding the growth of the MES market is the high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedures.

An upfront initial investment of USD 100,000 and annual maintenance and upgrading cost of USD 160,000 is incurred in order to implement MES.

and annual maintenance and upgrading cost of is incurred in order to implement MES. This cost is apart from the additional USD 60,000 for shared infrastructure maintenance, which is required.

for shared infrastructure maintenance, which is required. Furthermore, the cumulative cost to implement MES for four years can reach approximately USD 1 million .

. Hence, such factors limit the growth of the global MES market during the forecast period.

The IoT analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers IoT analytics market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the IoT analytics market is the need to improve business efficiency.

The cellular Internet of Things (IoT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,073.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (hardware and software), type (3G, 2G, 4G, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).The rapid installation of cellular IoT modules in smart city infrastructure is notably driving the Cellular Internet of Things (IoT) market growth.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,651.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Critical Software, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koerber AG, MPDV Mikrolab GmbH, Oracle Corp., PSI Software AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sanmina Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

