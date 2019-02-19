Manufacturing Institute Recognizes Whirlpool Corporation's Melissa Greenlee as 2019 STEP Ahead Honoree

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers' (NAM) Manufacturing Institute has honored longtime Whirlpool Corporation employee Melissa Greenlee as a recipient of its 2019 STEP Ahead award. Greenlee is one of a select group of women to receive the annual award, which celebrates female leaders in the manufacturing industry. Greenlee has enjoyed a 15-year career with Whirlpool Corporation, and is currently the Director of Engineering at the company's plant based in Findlay, Ohio. In April, she will be recognized as one of 100 Honorees at a formal ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

"Melissa is the consummate professional who is known for her ability to drive differentiated business results while being an exceptional developer of people. She is a role model for other women in manufacturing at Whirlpool Corporation," said Jim Keppler, vice president, NAR Integrated Supply Chain & Quality, Whirlpool Corporation. "Melissa is very deserving of this honor and I'm proud to see her contributions recognized."

The STEP - Science, Technology, Engineering and Production - Ahead initiative first began in 2012, and is meant to celebrate outstanding leadership, inspire the next generation and document best practices to empower female talent in manufacturing.

"One of Melissa's greatest strengths is her ability to lead people and, in doing so, help push Whirlpool Corporation forward," said Byron Green, vice president, NAR Manufacturing, Whirlpool Corporation. "She has guided employees at the Findlay plant to successfully implement technology and processes that are now considered best practices company-wide. Her leadership allows us to continue to push the boundaries in the fast-changing manufacturing industry."

Taking her passion beyond work alone, Greenlee has made it her mission to promote activities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math at local schools, inspiring young women to consider a technical career path. Most recently, Greenlee served as a panelist for the "Clyde Get WISE" event in May 2018, attended by dozens of young 5th to 8th grade girls from the area. The inaugural event encouraged all student attendees to pursue educational studies and careers in areas relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

With the announcement of this honor, Greenlee joins two other Whirlpool Corporation employees as a recipient of the STEP Ahead award: Jenni Hanna in 2016, and Mae Zyjewski in 2015.

