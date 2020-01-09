Manufacturing Pioneer Capsonic Unveils New Corporate Brand for 2020

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive, Aerospace, and Military parts and assembly leader, Capsonic, today announced after more than 50 successful years in business, the manufacturing company founded in 1968 is rolling out a unified identity that brings the entire organization together under one name, "Capsonic". The company's new associated tagline, "If it moves you, Capsonic has a part in it," also represents Capsonic's growing role as a trusted supply chain partner poised to meet today's rapidly evolving need for innovation when it comes to the trend of electrification happening across all transportation sectors.

"Capsonic's strength as an expert supplier in customized insert molding and electromechanical assemblies is built on a spirit of ingenuity and genuine collaboration with our industry leading customers across Automotive, Aerospace, and Military," said Tom Gillespie, COO/CFO Capsonic. "We are thrilled to announce that heading into this new decade, Capsonic will be continuing its long legacy of unsurpassed quality serving our marketplaces, while modernizing and streamlining the message of how we deliver it."

An updated story telling of Capsonic's industry leading capabilities is now available on the company's new web site via multi-media customer success segments. Visitors to the site can discover how the company has created and implemented world changing engineering designs over the past five plus decades, and learn more about Capsonic's commitment to driving new groundbreaking ideas forward.

About Capsonic

Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, with additional locations in Auburn, Michigan, El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico, Capsonic is a leading manufacturing supplier to the world's most successful Automotive, Aerospace, and Military manufacturers. Founded in 1968, the company has a global reputation built on engineering excellence and finding new ways to make highly complex parts come together more easily, cost effectively, and efficiently in the markets it serves. For more information, please visit http://www.capsonic.com/

