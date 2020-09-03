Manufacturing President Anthony Nighswander Joins alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board

"I knew from my first meeting with alliantgroup that our interests were aligned. My firm knows the value of upholding the highest quality standards, and I know alliantgroup does as well," Nighswander said. "I can't wait to see what this relationship brings, and I'm looking forward to working with alliantgroup to further strengthen small and medium-sized businesses across the country."

Nighswander is seen as a visionary in the manufacturing sector and is known by many for his problem-solving skills as well as his ability to overcome obstacles. He also is involved with youth development and has a strong passion for addressing the "Trades Skills Gap" through high school training and apprenticeship programs.

He has also had a profound impact on the industry through his positions on the board of Automation Robotics Manufacturing, the Ohio Manufacturers Association, partnering with Fanuc for the Fanuc/ Rockwell Apprenticeship Program and an exclusive partnership between alliantgroup and the Food Industry Suppliers Association (FISA).

"I couldn't be more excited to have Anthony join our Strategic Advisory Board. He is a force to be reckoned with and his passion for U.S. manufacturing is unmatched. I know that he will take our efforts to strengthen companies in this industry to the next level," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 18,000 businesses claim nearly $10 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

