Manufacturing Process Optimization Initiatives Powering the Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This research service analyzes the global dimensional metrology equipment market in detail for the period covering 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year.This research deliverable provides an in-depth look at the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth and analyzes the market segments in detail by equipment type.



The study covers coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), vision measuring machines (VMM), form measuring machines (FMM), measurement gages (MG) and calipers & micrometers (C&M).This study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and an analysis of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, it presents insights into major companies such as Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Carl Zeiss AG, Mitutoyo Corporation, Faro Technologies, and Nikon, among others.Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW).



This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities. There is an increasing need for solutions that are more connected, useful, faster, autonomous, and intelligent than ever before. Increased adoption of collaborative and autonomous technologies is expected to support decision-making. The strategy of providing a feedback loop upstream has become prevalent. Several programs will be conducted in smart factories, enabling more automated processes and connectivity, where a wide range of metrology systems rely on several sources of data. There is an increasing need for sharing and analyzing data in real-time. Data is shared instantaneously with alerts to the appropriate people and with feedback into the manufacturing system automatically. The adoption of portable equipment, optical systems, and in-line metrology systems will become widespread. Smart measuring machines are expected to be installed in-line with the manufacturing equipment with real-time monitoring. The drive for full automation of manufacturing plants will gain momentum, fueling the need for in-line inspections. In-line metrology solutions are the most suitable for quality inspection in future smart factories. The technology involves moving the metrology solutions closer to the production process to reduce time-to-measurement, avoid piling up of non-conformance products, and to allow faster corrective action in the manufacturing process. Increased automation within the automotive industry boosts the demand for in-line metrology solutions. Going forward, end-to-end enterprise fully automated in-line metrology will be a key solution demanded by leading automotive manufacturers. The analyst expects a scenario of increasing sales of stand-alone in-line metrology equipment.

