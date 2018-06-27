Manufacturing Research Takes Center Stage During NAMRI/SME Awards at 46th Annual North American Manufacturing Research Conference

NAMRC is the premier international forum for applied research and industrial applications in manufacturing and design. NAMRI/SME brings together researchers from leading companies, government laboratories, academic institutions and industrial think tanks located around the world for advancing the scientific foundation of discrete-parts manufacturing.

"Manufacturing enables the enhancement of our society, economy and individual lives," said Hitomi Yamaguchi, Dr. Eng., FSME, 2018-19 NAMRI/SME president. "The researchers and students recognized are making contributions that will enrich those opportunities long beyond today."

2018 NAMRI/SME Award winners:

NAMRI/SME S.M. Wu Research Implementation Award



Joseph J. Beaman , ScD, FSME, The University of Texas at Austin , Austin, Texas





ScD, FSME, The , NAMRI/SME Outstanding Lifetime Service Award



Scott Smith , PhD, FSME, University of North Carolina at Charlotte , Charlotte, North Carolina





PhD, FSME, , NAMRI/SME Outstanding Paper Award



"Fabrication of Self-Recoverable Flexible and Stretchable Electronic Devices"

Authors: Yiwei Han and Jingyan Dong



"Coalescence of Gold Nanoparticles Around the End of a Carbon Nanotube: A Molecular-Dynamics Study"

Authors: Zheng Kang and Benxin Wu



"A Vibration-Assisted Method to Reduce Separation Force for Stereolithography"

Authors: Yong Chen , Jie Jin , Huachao Mao and Jingfan Yang





David Dornfeld Manufacturing Vision Award



Alaa Elwany , PhD; Negar Kalantar , PhD, Stephanie Paal , PhD; Zachary Grasley , PhD; Zofia Rybokowski, PhD, Texas A&M University

Presentation: "3D Printing for Civil Infrastructure Construction"

John C. Zeigert, PhD, FSME, professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, presented the NAMRI/SME Founders Lecture.

In addition to the NAMRI/SME awards, eight winners of the 2018 SME Marcus B. Crotts Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award were recognized and presented with their awards at NAMRC. The award recognizes manufacturing engineers, age 35 or younger, who have made exceptional contributions and accomplishments in the manufacturing industry throughout the early stages of their careers.

Individuals who received their award on Thursday included:

NAMRC 47 will be held June 10-14, 2019, at Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pennsylvania.

