Manufacturing Strategy Expert, Lisa Anderson, Predicts Innovation as Catalyst for Inland Southern California "Place to Be" for Manufacturers and Distributors

CLAREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain and Manufacturing Expert, Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, president of LMA Consulting Group Inc., sees innovation as key to the success of manufacturing.

"In order to be ahead of the curve and the competition, continuous improvement is no longer enough. Companies must innovate. Innovative products, processes, ideas, collaboration techniques, and technologies such as IOT, block chain and business intelligence allow manufacturers to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth," explained Ms. Anderson. In today's Amazonian environment, we are in the era of the customer. Innovation, rapid customization, and manufacturing agility have led to a resurgence.

"Since the Inland Empire of Southern California is located in an epicenter of the population (larger than 25 states and part of California which would be the 6th largest country), it is an ideal location to provide a superior customer experience, highly customized product and service with rapid delivery. When added with its many advantages – access to high-skilled talent, technological and automation prowess, lower-cost space and labor costs vs. surrounding areas and top-notch manufacturing and supply chain programs and education such as Harvey Mudd, there is no better place to be," she said.

Ms. Anderson recently chaired the Innovation Awards at the 7th Annual Manufacturers' Summit hosted by the Manufacturers' Council of the Inland Empire. Awards were given for innovation in process, product, human capital, and marketing, and included a special award to students.

"There is tremendous opportunity for manufacturers to thrive. After all, we have set the standards for innovation since manufacturing became a powerhouse in the 1920's. There's every reason to believe that we can continue raising the bar and make Inland Southern California 'the' destination of choice for manufacturers around the world," she concluded.

In support of manufacturing and the related industries, Ms. Anderson is President of the APICS Inland Empire Chapter and is taking on a greater role in Inland Southern California by becoming a board member for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. She is moderating a panel at the Southern California E-Commerce and Logistics Summit on April 26.

About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., a consulting firm that specializes in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation that maximizes the customer experience and enables profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson has been named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a 50 ERP Influencer by Washington-Frank, ranked in the top 46 most influential in Supply Chain by SAP, named a top woman influencer by Solutions Review and subject matter expert by HowDo. She recently published, I've Been Thinking, an inspiring collection of 101 strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. A regular content contributor on topics including supply chain, ERP and SIOP, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, tED magazine and the Wall Street Journal. For more information, to sign up for her Profit Through PeopleTM Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.

