Manuj Nikhanj named Enverus CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS and generative AI company, today announced the promotion of Manuj Nikhanj to the position of CEO, effective July 1, 2024. Nikhanj, who currently serves as Enverus' president, will succeed Jeff Hughes, who will continue to support the company in the role of executive chairman.

Manuj Nikhanj, CEO of Enverus

"With global scale, a growing customer base, best-in-class technology and a culture of innovation, Enverus' growth potential is enormous," said Hughes. "Manuj's partnership, along with the support of our investors Hellman & Friedman and Genstar, has been instrumental in building Enverus into the leader in the energy-focused SaaS industry. As we approach $600 million in annual recurring revenue and continue to lead technology innovation for the energy industry, we've entered a new phase of growth. We're operationally and strategically solid, and now is the right time to pass the reins to Manuj, whose vision and deep industry experience will take our fantastic team to even greater heights."

"I am thrilled and honored to step into the CEO role at this transformational moment for Enverus," said Nikhanj. "Jeff has created an award-winning employee culture that empowered Enverus to become the most widely adopted SaaS platform in the largest industry in the world: energy. We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to continuing to benefit from Jeff's mentorship and strategic vision as we work with the team to continue creating value and delivering extraordinary outcomes for our customers."

Nikhanj's career in energy began more than 20 years ago. Prior to Enverus, Manuj was an original partner and co-CEO of RS Energy Group and its predecessor companies, which he helped build from a start-up independent research firm, into a market leading provider of energy software, analytics and insights for corporate and institutional customers.

