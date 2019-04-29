Manuka Sport Offers the Perfect Complement for Endurance Athletes

These sports require elite athletes who are in peak condition. They need supplements that will help them train harder and recover faster. That is where Manuka Sport, which makes raw Manuka honey endurance and performance supplements, can help.

"Every year, men and women are choosing to push themselves to their athletic limit," said Tom Buckley, CEO of Manuka Sport. "We developed Manuka Sport supplements to help these athletes perform at their peak."

Two of Manuka Sport's most popular supplements are Manuka Energy Gels. One hydrates with a citrus honey ultra-blend of Manuka honey powder, BCAAs, carbohydrates, and electrolytes while the cherry flavor has an additional boost of caffeine.

All-natural Manuka honey, a particular type of honey created by bees pollinating the native Manuka bush in New Zealand, has high levels of antioxidants and the ability to boost the immune system and decrease inflammation. This unique honey has methylglyoxal, an antibacterial component, in a high concentration.

Manuka Sport products are:

Hydration + Energy Powder, which has the ideal ratio of glucose and carbohydrates, has honey, BCAAs, carbohydrates, and electrolytes.

Honey Cherry Energy Gel, which fuels and hydrates your body during training and competition, has 45 mg. of caffeine, carbohydrates, and electrolytes.

Honey Citrus Energy Gel, which is similar to Honey Cherry Energy Gel, but it doesn't contain caffeine.

Raw Manuka Honey , which is a superfood and an excellent source of fuel for all types of athlete.

"Everyone from the weekend warrior to elite athletes can benefit from Manuka Sport supplements," Buckley said. "Our Manuka honey products can help you train for any endeavor you undertake. Give Manuka honey a try and you'll see the difference in your performance."

For more information on Manuka Sport, check out vitabeauti.com and visit Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Manuka Sport