Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners named Specialty Finance Lender of the Year by Private Debt Investor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners, the private credit platform of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, today announced that it has been named Specialty Finance Lender of the Year (Americas) by Private Debt Investor (PDI), recognizing the platform's leadership, innovation, and performance across the asset backed credit market.

"We are honored to receive this award as we reflect back on the 15+ years our team has spent establishing our firm as a market leader in this asset class," said Jason Gelberd, Partner, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Direct Lending at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners.

The PDI award underscores Manulife | Comvest Credit Partner's position as a leading specialty finance platform in the Americas and highlights its commitment to help deliver institutional-quality, asset-backed investment solutions to investors globally. PDI recognized this strength by noting the platform's deployment of more than $3.5 billion across 49 specialty finance investments as of June 2025, delivering double-digit returns. PDI also noted the firm's market leadership with Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners serving as agent on all of its specialty lending investments.

"We are grateful for Private Debt Investor's recognition and we look forward to expanding our focus on providing the market with flexible capital solutions across the asset backed industry," said Tim Kim, Partner and Head of Specialty Finance at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners.

Private Debt Investor is a global independent publication based in London covering the private debt and private equity industries. Its annual awards recognize outstanding industry participants across the private debt asset class in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The 2025 Specialty Finance Lender of the Year award was presented by Private Debt Investor, a publication of PEI Media Group Ltd., and determined by a judging panel comprised of PEI Group Editors. No compensation was paid by Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners in connection with this award. The award was received on March 2, 2026, for the prior year and is not indicative of future performance.

About Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners

Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners is a $20.3 billion1 private credit platform that combines the private credit expertise and specialized capabilities of Manulife Investment Management and Comvest Credit Partners, bringing together scale, permanence, and deep market knowledge. The platform provides creative and flexible financing solutions to both sponsored and non-sponsored companies. Alongside Manulife Investment Management's $24 billion private equity program and global distribution network, the platform offers a full spectrum of private credit, supported by deep origination channels, rigorous underwriting discipline, and the financial strength of one of the world's largest global insurers. For more information, please visit https://www.comvest.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence.

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_____________________ 1 AUM as of December 31, 2025, in U.S. dollars (USD).

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management