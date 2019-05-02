Manulife Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 6, 2019 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today in Toronto. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES
WITHHELD

%

Ronalee Ambrose

1,137,791,927

99.50%

5,710,981

0.50%

Joseph P. Caron

1,137,783,778

99.50%

5,719,130

0.50%

John M. Cassaday

1,118,606,498

97.82%

24,896,410

2.18%

Susan F. Dabarno

1,137,981,482

99.52%

5,521,426

0.48%

Sheila S. Fraser

1,126,644,386

98.53%

16,858,522

1.47%

Roy Gori

1,139,054,867

99.61%

4,448,041

0.39%

Tsun-yan Hsieh

1,137,631,920

99.49%

5,870,988

0.51%

P. Thomas Jenkins

1,138,124,542

99.53%

5,378,366

0.47%

Donald R. Lindsay

1,126,296,778

98.50%

17,206,130

1.50%

John R. V. Palmer

1,132,278,565

99.02%

11,224,343

0.98%

C. James Prieur

1,137,842,650

99.51%

5,660,258

0.49%

Andrea S. Rosen

1,137,843,142

99.51%

5,659,766

0.49%

Lesley D. Webster

1,138,051,124

99.52%

5,451,784

0.48%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

