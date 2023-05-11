Manulife Announces Election of Directors

May 11, 2023, 15:40 ET
C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2023 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
|
NAME OF NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
%
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
%
|
Nicole S. Arnaboldi
|
973,969,375
|
98.21 %
|
17,709,900
|
1.79 %
|
Guy L.T. Bainbridge
|
965,184,467
|
97.33 %
|
26,494,808
|
2.67 %
|
Susan F. Dabarno
|
971,962,155
|
98.01 %
|
19,717,097
|
1.99 %
|
Julie E. Dickson
|
977,943,597
|
98.61 %
|
13,735,678
|
1.39 %
|
Roy Gori
|
983,836,850
|
99.21 %
|
7,842,425
|
0.79 %
|
Tsun-yan Hsieh
|
976,660,814
|
98.49 %
|
15,018,461
|
1.51 %
|
Vanessa Kanu
|
974,092,575
|
98.23 %
|
17,586,700
|
1.77 %
|
Donald R. Lindsay
|
948,813,828
|
95.68 %
|
42,865,447
|
4.32 %
|
C. James Prieur
|
971,000,811
|
97.91 %
|
20,678,464
|
2.09 %
|
Andrea S. Rosen
|
973,070,248
|
98.12 %
|
18,609,027
|
1.88 %
|
May Tan
|
981,461,278
|
98.97 %
|
10,217,997
|
1.03 %
|
Leagh E. Turner
|
975,535,567
|
98.37 %
|
16,143,108
|
1.63 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.
SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation
