Manulife Announces Election of Directors

Manulife Financial Corporation

May 09, 2024, 14:45 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                         TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Nicole S. Arnaboldi

956,867,793

98.85 %

11,101,542

1.15 %

Guy L.T. Bainbridge

950,912,017

98.24 %

17,057,318

1.76 %

Susan F. Dabarno

957,211,482

98.89 %

10,757,853

1.11 %

Julie E. Dickson

962,872,247

99.47 %

5,097,088

0.53 %

J. Michael Durland

964,510,026

99.64 %

3,459,309

0.36 %

Roy Gori

964,673,579

99.66 %

3,295,756

0.34 %

Donald P. Kanak

963,919,759

99.58 %

4,048,254

0.42 %

Vanessa Kanu

963,182,714

99.51 %

4,785,299

0.49 %

Donald R. Lindsay

949,330,595

98.07 %

18,638,740

1.93 %

C. James Prieur

955,489,422

98.71 %

12,479,913

1.29 %

May Tan

963,006,243

99.49 %

4,961,770

0.51 %

Leagh E. Turner

962,505,326

99.44 %

5,462,687

0.56 %

John Wong

964,256,896

99.62 %

3,711,117

0.38 %

Anna Manning was nominated for election as a director at the meeting. However, due to her personal circumstances she did not stand for election and her appointment has been deferred. Anna is an accomplished executive and we are very excited that she has agreed to join Manulife's board, and we expect she will be appointed in the next quarter. We look forward to welcoming her to the board at that time.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.   

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

