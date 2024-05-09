Manulife Announces Election of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Nicole S. Arnaboldi 956,867,793 98.85 % 11,101,542 1.15 % Guy L.T. Bainbridge 950,912,017 98.24 % 17,057,318 1.76 % Susan F. Dabarno 957,211,482 98.89 % 10,757,853 1.11 % Julie E. Dickson 962,872,247 99.47 % 5,097,088 0.53 % J. Michael Durland 964,510,026 99.64 % 3,459,309 0.36 % Roy Gori 964,673,579 99.66 % 3,295,756 0.34 % Donald P. Kanak 963,919,759 99.58 % 4,048,254 0.42 % Vanessa Kanu 963,182,714 99.51 % 4,785,299 0.49 % Donald R. Lindsay 949,330,595 98.07 % 18,638,740 1.93 % C. James Prieur 955,489,422 98.71 % 12,479,913 1.29 % May Tan 963,006,243 99.49 % 4,961,770 0.51 % Leagh E. Turner 962,505,326 99.44 % 5,462,687 0.56 % John Wong 964,256,896 99.62 % 3,711,117 0.38 %

Anna Manning was nominated for election as a director at the meeting. However, due to her personal circumstances she did not stand for election and her appointment has been deferred. Anna is an accomplished executive and we are very excited that she has agreed to join Manulife's board, and we expect she will be appointed in the next quarter. We look forward to welcoming her to the board at that time.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation