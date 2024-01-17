Manulife Announces New Global Longevity Innovation Challenge, in Partnership with the World Economic Forum's UpLink

News provided by

Manulife

17 Jan, 2024, 00:01 ET

Multi-year partnership will source global start-ups working to shape the future of longevity innovation and build an enabling ecosystem to accelerate their growth

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced a new multi-year partnership with UpLink, the World Economic Forum's (WEF) open innovation platform, designed to help shape the future of, and investment in, longevity innovation. The three-year partnership will include annual Manulife powered Global Longevity Innovation challenges, run by UpLink. Manulife will also support WEF's broader efforts to address the demographic and financial challenges of global ageing to help more people live longer, healthier, and better lives.

"Around the world, people are living longer, but not necessarily healthier," said Roy Gori, President and CEO of Manulife. "One-fifth of an individual's life, on average, is now expected to be lived with morbidity or in a state of illness. Solving this longevity crisis will require a comprehensive approach to promoting healthier lifestyles, addressing socio-economic inequalities, and investing in new research and technologies. By working across sectors and with partners like the World Economic Forum, we can focus on driving the longevity economy for the future of society's health and well-being." 

The Manulife powered UpLink challenges will support an ecosystem of innovators who can help accelerate solutions in longevity focused on finance, health, and well-being. Importantly, the program will be activated across Manulife's global headquarters in Canada, the U.S., and Asia, as the company works to drive global change through place-based solutions.

"This collaboration will drive innovation in the retirement ecosystem, offering financial solutions and policy recommendations for a resilient, equitable, and sustainable extended life," said Olivier Schwab, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. "By combining Manulife's expertise, UpLink's commitment to elevating early-stage impact entrepreneurs, and the work of the Forum's Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems, this initiative will play a pivotal role in promoting healthy aging and enhanced living standards throughout the world."

This multi-year investment builds upon Manulife's 2023 partnership with WEF's UpLink to run innovation challenges to spur nature-based solutions to climate change across two key areas. The first focused on sourcing innovative solutions across the entire sustainable forestry value chain, while the second surfaced innovations aimed at improving the connection between planetary and human health. In total, 21 ecopreneurial start-ups providing innovative and scalable models for sustainable forest management and more were selected as challenge winners. More information about the program can be found here.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About UpLink

UpLink is the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, designed to unlock an 'entrepreneur revolution' for people and planet by supporting start-ups with innovative solutions for the world's most pressing issues, as outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched at the World Economic Forum's 2020 Annual Meeting in Davos in partnership with Deloitte and Salesforce, UpLink builds bridges between entrepreneurs and the investors, experts and partners who can help scale their ventures. UpLink crowdsources new innovations through a competition framework known as innovation challenges. UpLink has now run more than 43 challenges and identified over 350 entrepreneurs with innovative solutions across critical SDG areas including health, food, freshwater, ocean, plastics, education, climate and more. For more information, visit https://uplink.weforum.org.

SOURCE Manulife

Also from this source

Manulife Named to 2024 Corporate Knights Global 100

Manulife Named to 2024 Corporate Knights Global 100

Ranking fourth within the Insurance industry, Manulife recognized for performance in sustainable revenues and investments DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan....
Manulife named to 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

Manulife named to 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced its appointment to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.