Manulife Announces Sponsorship of The Hinton Lectures™ on AI Safety

This partnership will advance public understanding of AI safety, led by Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton and supported by Manulife's commitment to Responsible AI

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife is proud to announce its role as presenting sponsor of The Hinton Lectures™, an annual series dedicated to advancing public understanding and scientific discourse around the safety of artificial intelligence. The lectures are named after Nobel Laureate Professor Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned AI expert, and will be held in Toronto this November.

Through this sponsorship, Manulife advances its commitment to the ethical and responsible use of AI, guided by its Responsible AI Principles and the technology's potential to drive meaningful, long-term benefits for society. These principles empower the company to deliver value from AI for its customers, colleagues, and society. As the AI landscape evolves, Manulife will continue to refine its principles in response to industry developments and emerging regulations.

"Our support for The Hinton Lectures™ reflects Manulife's deep commitment to advancing responsible AI," said Jodie Wallis, Manulife's Global Chief AI Officer. "As AI continues to evolve rapidly, we believe it's critical to invest in initiatives that promote responsible development and safety. This sponsorship reflects our values and our belief in the importance of informed public dialogue around AI risks."

The Hinton Lectures™ are hosted by Professor Hinton and feature world-leading experts in AI safety. This year's lecturer is Owain Evans, a globally recognized authority on AI alignment and existential risk. The lecture series will take place November 10-12, 2025, at the John W. H. Bassett Theatre in Toronto. The events are open to the public and will also be livestreamed.

"AI is now transforming the world in remarkable ways, and as we build more powerful systems, it's very important we figure out how to keep them safe," said Professor Geoffrey Hinton. "The Hinton Lectures™ aim to raise awareness and foster serious discussion about how we can ensure AI benefits humanity rather than harms it. I'm grateful to Manulife for supporting this important work."

Earlier this year, Manulife was ranked first in the life insurance sector for AI maturity in the inaugural Evident AI Index for Insurance, ranking in the top five across the insurance industry overall, and is one of only three companies to rank in the top 10 in every category measured. More information on Manulife's AI progress can be found on Manulife.com/AI.

The public can register for tickets or the livestream online at HintonLectures.com. The event is organized by the AI Safety Foundation, and presented alongside the Global Risk Institute.

