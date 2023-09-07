Manulife Appoints Maryscott Greenwood as Global Head of Government Relations

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced the appointment of Maryscott (Scotty) Greenwood as Global Head of Government Relations, effective October 16, 2023. Ms. Greenwood will focus her advocacy and education efforts nationally and internationally around company interests, enabling new business opportunities, and growing shareholder value. She will serve as a member of the company's Global Leadership Team, reporting to Manulife General Counsel James D. Gallagher.

Maryscott Greenwood (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)
"We're pleased to have Scotty join Manulife to oversee our government relations activities," said Mr. Gallagher. "With her keen insights into the public policy environment impacting business, extensive experience in government relations between Canada and the U.S., and international diplomatic relations, she will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

Ms. Greenwood's experience includes roles as a corporate director, CEO, founder, and diplomat. Most recently she served as the founding partner of Crestview Strategy US LLC, a government relations consultancy based in Washington, D.C. Previously, she was managing director and group co-leader at Dentons U.S. LLP leading client strategy for the Canadian, U.S., and federal government affairs practices for Dentons US and its predecessor law firms. Before that, Ms. Greenwood served as a Presidentially-appointed U.S. diplomat posted at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Canada, and chief of staff to the U.S. Ambassador.

Ms. Greenwood is the CEO of the Canadian American Business Council, the premier bilateral trade association whose members are Fortune 500 companies as well as entrepreneurs and Indigenous Leaders.

She currently is a board member of The Foundation for Art & Preservation in Embassies, and The District Cup Foundation. Ms. Greenwood's previous corporate non-executive director roles include serving on the board of NASDAQ-listed company Tilray. She was also a board member of Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience which developed an innovative COVID-19 test for Canadian federal and provincial government markets.

"I'm honored to join a global insurer and asset manager that drives significant economic opportunity across the many markets it operates within around the world," said Maryscott Greenwood. "I look forward to working with the talented team in their continued work advocating for Manulife's mission, enabling new business, and growing shareholder value."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

