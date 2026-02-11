Manulife files 2025 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation has filed its 2025 audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and related MD&A with securities regulators, including with the Canadian Securities Administrators and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F. This information is available on the Company's website at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of this information free of charge through the Company's website.

