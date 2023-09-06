Manulife Financial Corporation Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 13

News provided by

Manulife Financial Corporation

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                                                 TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC  SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the September 5, 2023 deadline for conversion of its currently outstanding 8,000,000 Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 13 (the "Series 13 Preferred Shares") (TSX: MFC.PR.K) into Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 14 of Manulife (the "Series 14 Preferred Shares"), the holders of Series 13 Preferred Shares are not entitled to convert their Series 13 Preferred Shares into Series 14 Preferred Shares. There were 12,850 Series 13 Preferred Shares elected for conversion, which is less than the minimum one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 14 Preferred Shares.

As announced by Manulife on August 21, 2023, after September 19, 2023, holders of Series 13 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Manulife and subject to the provisions of the Insurance Companies Act (Canada). The dividend rate for the five-year period commencing on September 20, 2023, and ending on September 19, 2028, will be 6.35000% per annum or $0.396875 per share per quarter, being equal to the sum of the five-year Government of Canada bond yield as of August 21, 2023, plus 2.22%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 13 Preferred Shares.

Subject to certain conditions described in the prospectus supplement dated June 17, 2013 relating to the issuance of the Series 13 Preferred Shares, Manulife may redeem the Series 13 Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, on September 19, 2028 and on September 19 every five years thereafter.

The Series 13 Preferred Shares have not been and will not be registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States and any public offering of the securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Manulife Financial Corporation announces Dividend Rates on Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 13 and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 14

Manulife declares preferred share dividends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.