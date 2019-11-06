Manulife Financial Corporation Declares Preferred Share Dividends

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares, payable on or after December 19, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2019:

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

per share Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.136125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.189978 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 5 - $0.243188 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.24375 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.2375 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 21 - $0.35 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of September 30, 2019, we had over $1.2 trillion (US$881 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.8 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

