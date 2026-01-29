Manulife IM-backed Serverfarm Secures $3.0 Billion Credit Facility to Accelerate Hyperscale Campus Development Across North America

23-Lender Syndicate Funds AI-Ready Infrastructure Pipeline, Including 500MW+ Houston Campus Post this

Fueling Aggressive Campus Expansion

The credit facility will fund development and construction of:

Houston Hyperscale Campus: 500MW+ development potential across 250 acres in Houston's energy corridor with dual on-site substations

TD Securities served as administrative agent and joint lead arranger for the transaction.

Accelerating AI Infrastructure Deployment

"This $3.0 billion facility provides the capital foundation to accelerate our hyperscale campus development pipeline at a time when speed to market is a competitive differentiator," said Avner Papouchado, CEO of Serverfarm. "Our proven basis-of-design enables accelerated delivery timelines, allowing cloud providers and AI innovators to deploy GPU-intensive workloads when timing matters most. This credit facility ensures we can meet unprecedented demand for high-density, AI-ready infrastructure across our strategic North American portfolio."

"We appreciate the strong support from the lender community including strategic partners of both Serverfarm and Manulife IM," said Recep Kendircioglu, Global Head of Infrastructure, Manulife Investment Management. "We see attractive opportunities to deploy capital to develop data center infrastructure globally and are excited to continue to support the Serverfarm platform in executing its growth plans."

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a leading developer and operator of large-scale, high-performance data center infrastructure. With over 25 years of development experience, the company specializes in AI-ready data centers, build-to-suit facilities, and hyperscale campus development globally. Serverfarm deploys advanced closed-loop water-cooling infrastructure across all locations, eliminating water waste while supporting the high-density thermal demands of AI-ready data centers.

The company is backed by Manulife Investment Management, on behalf of its clients, and maintains facilities in key markets including Houston, Amsterdam, London, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Moses Lake, Northern Virginia, Tel Aviv, and Toronto. Visit serverfarmllc.com for more information.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

