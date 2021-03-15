Manulife Investment Management announces co-heads of junior credit for private markets

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today that Joshua Liebow and Mateusz (Matt) Szwarc have been named co-heads of junior credit for private markets. For decades, Manulife Investment Management has provided junior capital in the market, lending and investing alongside private equity sponsors providing patient, noncontrolling junior credit capital—including traditional subordinated and second-lien debt and structured equity—to established businesses.

As co-heads of junior credit, Josh and Matt will be contributing to the development of specialized funds, separately managed accounts and other investment products for Manulife Investment Management's global institutional client base. Manulife Investment Management's comprehensive private markets capabilities include private equity and credit, real estate, infrastructure, timber and agriculture.

Josh joined Manulife Investment Management in 2004. Prior to this announcement, he was a Managing Director, equity co-investments and junior credit. Previously, he also spent three years as a member of the John Hancock North American Corporate Finance transportation team. He is a graduate of Babson College and is a CFA charterholder.

Matt joined Manulife Investment Management in 2013. Prior to this announcement, he was a Managing Director, equity co-investments and junior credit. A graduate of Boston College, he also earned an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and has nearly two decades of private credit and equity investment experience.

"I am grateful for Josh and Matt's leadership and have confidence that the depth and breadth of their experience will position them for success," said Vipon Ghai, Global Head of Private Equity and Credit, Manulife Investment Management. "I am excited about the future as we continue to grow Manulife Investment Management's private markets capabilities."

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of December 31, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$966 billion (US$758 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com .

