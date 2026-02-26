Manulife Investment Management Announces Liam Spillane as Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management ("Manulife IM") has announced the appointment of Liam Spillane as Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income and Senior Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Debt.

Based in London, Mr. Spillane joined the firm on January 26, 2026, and oversees its Emerging Markets Fixed Income organisation, managing a global team of portfolio managers and analysts. He holds responsibility for the growth of the firm's Emerging Markets Debt business and pursuit of strong investment performance across our range of strategies.

"I'm delighted to welcome Liam to the team. His depth and breadth of industry experience will be invaluable as he assumes the leadership role of our Emerging Markets Fixed Income business," said Colin Purdie, Global Chief Investment Officer, Public Markets, Manulife Investment Management. "Driving the growth of our Emerging Markets Debt business is one of the key priorities for our Public Markets group and so we're excited to have him on board for this next chapter."

Mr. Spillane brings over 30 years of industry experience to this role. He joins Manulife IM from Aviva Investors, where he spent over 12 years – most recently as Head of Emerging Markets Debt where he held ultimate responsibility for the commercial growth of the emerging market debt business that managed assets across hard and local currency sovereign and corporate asset classes. Prior to that role, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager on the firm's emerging market debt strategies.

"I'm excited to have joined the team at this important juncture for emerging markets," said Liam Spillane, Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management. "Emerging markets have significantly evolved over the past decade, with many emerging markets economies having demonstrated resilience throughout recent dynamic global conditions. Our global team is very well positioned for such a broad asset class, and I look forward to working closely with that global expertise to expand our capabilities and drive consistent long-term results for clients."

