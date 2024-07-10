Manulife Investment Management Closes Manulife Private Equity Partners II in partnership with AlpInvest

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM) announced today the closing of approximately US$810 million in commitments to Manulife Private Equity Partners II, L.P. (the Fund). The Fund is the second private equity fund of funds raised by Manulife IM as part of its ongoing effort to provide specialized solutions for investors seeking greater exposure to opportunities in a growing private equity market. The Fund was seeded with an existing portfolio selected in partnership with AlpInvest, a subsidiary of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), consisting of private equity fund interests and co-investments in North American buyout funds with more than 30 leading private equity managers.

"We are thrilled to have closed on Manulife Private Equity Partners II and have the opportunity to showcase our commitment to general partners as a provider of stable sources of capital and our patient approach to building value, as well as the solutions that are available to our clients," said Vipon Ghai, Global Head of Private Equity and Credit at Manulife Investment Management.

Management of the Fund will be led by Richard Tarr, Managing Director, Private Equity Funds, at Manulife Investment Management.

"Manulife Private Equity Partners II brings a diverse portfolio of investments and the potential for growth and value creation to investors who seek access to the expertise and knowledge of multiple managers across sectors and industries." said Mr. Tarr.

Michael Hacker, Managing Director at AlpInvest Partners said, "After successfully partnering with Manulife IM to develop and anchor Manulife Private Equity Partners, L.P. in 2019, we are pleased to continue the collaboration between our firms. Having worked with Manulife IM to select the seed portfolio, we are excited to invest in the second fund which consists of high-quality North American buyout investments managed entirely by longstanding AlpInvest relationship GPs."

Globally, Manulife IM's private equity and credit platform has more than US$25 billion in assets under management focused on primary funds, equity co-investments, secondaries, senior credit and junior credit in North America and Asia middle markets. 1



1. AUM of Private Equity & Credit ("PE&C") includes funded committed capital as of March 31, 2024. The total value includes $8.3B of unfunded commitments. All assets under management (AUM) are calculated on a fair value basis in U.S. dollars (USD) as of March 31, 2024. Data includes assets managed by Manulife Investment Management and its affiliates on behalf of Manulife's Canadian and U.S. general accounts, as well as certain third-party investors. Investment advisory services to third-party investors and certain affiliated investors are offered by Manulife Investment Management Private Markets (US) LLC (Manulife IM PM (US).

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About AlpInvest

AlpInvest, a subsidiary of Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), is a leading global private equity investor with $80 billion of assets under management and more than 500 investors as of March 31, 2024. It has invested with over 360 managers and committed approximately $100 billion across primary commitments to private equity funds, secondary and portfolio finance transactions and co-investments. AlpInvest employs more than 230 people in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.carlyle.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management