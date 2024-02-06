Manulife Investment Management Names Anne Valentine Andrews as Global Head of Private Markets

Global asset management and alternatives investing leader to join world's largest natural capital investment manager March 4

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), the global asset manager serving 17 million investors, today has announced Anne Valentine Andrews will join the firm on March 4 as Global Head of Private Markets.

Anne Valentine Andrews, Global Head of Private Markets, Manulife Investment Management (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

With more than 25 years of asset management and alternatives experience, Ms. Valentine Andrews will lead all investment teams and direct the overall strategy, business development and growth of Manulife IM's private markets business. She and her team will also work closely with the firm's global product group and the business leads to drive private market product innovation across the Institutional, Retail and Retirement channels. Based in New York, Ms. Valentine Andrews will report to Paul Lorentz, President and CEO of Manulife IM.

"We are excited to welcome Anne to our firm given her expertise and deep alternatives background," said Mr. Lorentz. "We are confident that her leadership will accelerate the growth of our private markets platform and deliver more for our clients. Individual and institutional investors alike are demanding broader access to private markets to strengthen their portfolios, find diverse sources of alpha, and achieve their investment goals. We're committed to the continued expansion of our global private markets platform to help our clients pursue attractive opportunities for long-term returns."

Ms. Valentine Andrews joins Manulife IM from BlackRock, where she spent the past nine years, most recently serving as Managing Director, Global Head of Infrastructure and Real Estate. Under her leadership, BlackRock became a top 10 infrastructure manager and top 50 real estate manager by AUM. At BlackRock, Ms. Valentine Andrews served on its Global Operating Committee, Human Capital Committee, and the Equity Private Markets Executive Committee. Prior to BlackRock, she was Co-Head and Chief Operating Officer for the Morgan Stanley Infrastructure platform and worked at Macquarie Bank in both Melbourne and New York. In addition to her strong business and commercial acumen, Ms. Valentine Andrews is an avid supporter of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and promoting women in the financial services industry.

"I'm delighted to join Manulife Investment Management to lead private markets globally," said Ms. Valentine Andrews. "The firm has over a century of strong history from its roots as an insurer and has a foundation of world-class investment performance, risk management, sustainability, and client-centricity. Manulife IM's ability to manage alternative assets for clients and within its insurance platform allows for additional scale that can create exciting product development initiatives and co-investment opportunities. I look forward to working alongside the team to continue delivering for clients and to accelerate the growth this platform is uniquely poised to capture."

Manulife IM and its general account currently manage approximately $120 billion USD of private markets assets1, such as private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, timberland, and agriculture, and was recently recognized as the world's largest natural capital investment manager.2

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

____________________________________ 1 As of Sept. 30, 2023. 2 IPE research as of 1/29/2024. Ranking is based on total Natural Capital AUM, which includes forestry/timberland and agriculture/farmland AUM. Firms were asked to provide AUM and the as of dates vary from 12/31/2022 – 12/31/2023.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management