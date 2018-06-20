Manulife Investor Day 2018

Investor Day Agenda

Roy Gori President and Chief Executive Officer A bold and exciting future



Phil Witherington Chief Financial Officer Delivering strong results and driving expense efficiency



Naveed Irshad Head of North American Legacy Business Extracting value from our legacy businesses



Michael Doughty General Manager, Canada Winning in our home market



Marianne Harrison General Manager, U.S. Building next generation protection and wealth solutions

The event will include Q&A sessions with the presenters and other executives. Interested parties may access the live webcast through Manulife.com/Events-Presentations. An archived version of the webcast audio will be available the day after the live event at the same location for six months. The Investor Day slide presentations can also be found at Manulife.com/Events-Presentations.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of March 31, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $26.9 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

