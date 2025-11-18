Manulife John Hancock Releases New Retirement Report with Insights on Preparing for a Better 40-Year Retirement Journey

As the number of centenarians is increasing, U.S. workers are retiring earlier than planned, further lengthening retirement

Survey notes 32% expect to retire later than planned, but 52% of retirees stopped working earlier than planned

Report highlights opportunities for helping each generation plan for the financial realities of longevity

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Manulife John Hancock Retirement, a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, unveiled its comprehensive Financial Resilience and Longevity Report, offering insights into retirement preparedness to help individuals across generations approach their retirement years with confidence. Based on the company's eleventh annual survey of U.S. retirement plan participants across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, as well as retirees, the report delivers actionable intelligence as the prospect of a 40-year retirement journey increasingly becomes the norm for U.S. workers.

"People are living longer than ever, and there's an opportunity and increased need to provide support to plan participants in preparing for a longer retirement," said Aimee DeCamillo, Global Head of Retirement and Wealth at Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "Our mission is clear: give employers and advisors the capabilities to help plan participants save earlier, invest smarter, and retire on their terms with security, and dignity. Longevity is rewriting the rules of retirement, and the findings from our Financial Resilience and Longevity survey will accelerate our efforts, in turn empowering investors to live life to their fullest."

This report builds on Manulife John Hancock's established commitment to longevity preparedness. It is further exemplified by the recent launch of Manulife's Longevity Institute, a global platform that seeks to drive action to help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives, as well as its five-year, multimillion-dollar collaboration with the MIT AgeLab in the U.S. and the recently published Longevity Preparedness Index.

Having a Financial Planning Partner Is Key

More than a decade after the 2014 Financial Resilience and Longevity Report revealed that 60% of U.S. retirement plan participants felt behind schedule on their retirement savings, the latest findings show that despite some improvement, half of Americans still feel they are not on track. In addition, 48% say their employer has some influence on their financial decision-making. The slow pace of progress underscores a vital truth: the role of plan sponsors, financial professionals, and financial institutions is more important than ever in helping individuals achieve retirement readiness.

The 2025 Financial Resilience and Longevity Report highlights several key findings that reinforce the importance of having a plan—and a planning partner. From personalized insights to innovative plan features, the data shows that when individuals are supported by knowledgeable professionals, their financial confidence and resilience improve significantly:

Plan Ahead to Stay on Track : 46% of individuals who retired earlier than they planned reported having a formal plan before retiring. For those retiring on time or later, nearly 3 of 4 reported having a formal retirement plan (72%).

: 46% of individuals who retired earlier than they planned reported having a formal plan before retiring. For those retiring on time or later, nearly 3 of 4 reported having a formal retirement plan (72%). Preparing Relieves Financial Stress : 45% of early retirees say they are more financially stressed in retirement compared to when they were working. Only 23% of on-time or later retirees said the same.

: 45% of early retirees say they are more financially stressed in retirement compared to when they were working. Only 23% of on-time or later retirees said the same. Preparing Reduces Regret: 75% of those retiring earlier than expected reported that they regretted not saving more for retirement. Among those who retired on time, far fewer experienced the same level of savings regret (57%). Offering a personalized approach to engage, educate, and support participants in taking their next best step on their unique financial journey helps build greater confidence in their retirement plan.

"Our research over the past decade shows that Americans continue to feel the pressure of rising costs and competing financial priorities, which has impacted their confidence in their retirement planning," said Wayne Park, CEO of Manulife John Hancock. "That's why we support our advisor partners and plan sponsors in motivating participants to take meaningful action today to build financial resilience for tomorrow. Even in the face of uncertainty, there are steps people can take now to prepare for longer, healthier lives. We're proud to be the partner that helps shape a more confident financial future."

Generational Perspectives

The Financial Resilience and Longevity Report also reveals significant generational differences in retirement planning approaches. While Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers consistently ranked retirement as their top financial priority, Gen Z demonstrated greater concern for managing day-to-day expenses and building emergency savings. These generational distinctions provide valuable guidance for financial professionals and plan sponsors seeking to create more targeted, effective engagement strategies.

Eye-opening generational differences can help guide relevant conversations:

Ideal Retirement Ages: Members of Gen Z believe an ideal retirement age is 59, far lower than other generational cohorts. Millennials believe 61 is ideal; Gen X targets 64; and Baby Boomers—the generation most likely to be in (or close to) retirement—say their ideal retirement age is 67.

Members of Gen Z believe an ideal retirement age is 59, far lower than other generational cohorts. Millennials believe 61 is ideal; Gen X targets 64; and Baby Boomers—the generation most likely to be in (or close to) retirement—say their ideal retirement age is 67. Expected Retirement Ages: As expected, all generations surveyed highlight ideal retirement ages that are below their expected retirement ages. Gen Z expects to retire at 67; Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers all report an expected retirement age of 69.

As expected, all generations surveyed highlight retirement ages that are below their retirement ages. Gen Z expects to retire at 67; Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers all report an expected retirement age of 69. Financial Outlook Improves with Age : 52% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials rate their finances as fair or poor, versus 49% of Gen X and only 34% of Baby Boomers.

: 52% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials rate their finances as fair or poor, versus 49% of Gen X and only 34% of Baby Boomers. Young Americans Worry More About Affordability: 59% of Millennials and 57% of Gen Z are worried about inflation and cost of living, compared with 39% of Baby Boomers.

Generating "AHA!" Moments

The journey to—and through—retirement covers a lot of ground and potential obstacles. Data from the Financial Resilience and Longevity Report uncovers several needs that customers may face in a time of extended retirement. The survey also describes how financial professionals and plan sponsors can work hand-in-hand with participants to generate "aha!" moments that help make the retirement planning process more relevant, accessible, and successful. The survey suggests that plan sponsors consider certain strategies to make these "aha!" moments real, including:

Create an Experience - Engage younger demographics by transforming retirement planning into interactive experiences that visualize potential outcomes and demonstrate the impact early financial decisions can have.

- Engage younger demographics by transforming retirement planning into interactive experiences that visualize potential outcomes and demonstrate the impact early financial decisions can have. Personalized education - Replace general retirement sessions with demographic-specific small group meetings where participants can engage with peers facing similar challenges. People often feel more comfortable asking questions in smaller groups, and they're more likely to engage with content that speaks directly to their life stage.

- Replace general retirement sessions with demographic-specific small group meetings where participants can engage with peers facing similar challenges. People often feel more comfortable asking questions in smaller groups, and they're more likely to engage with content that speaks directly to their life stage. Video testimonials - Personal stories are a powerful way to build connections as they make topics more relatable. Consider starting your education meetings with a short video of someone discussing the challenges they faced and the steps they took to overcome them.

To learn more about how Manulife John Hancock Retirement supports plan sponsors and participants and to see the full results of the report, please click here.

Methodology

Manulife John Hancock Retirement's 11th annual financial resilience and longevity survey, Manulife John Hancock Retirement, Edelman Public Relations Worldwide Canada Inc. (Edelman), June 2025. This is a commissioned study with the respected research firm Edelman Public Relations Worldwide Canada (Edelman). This information is general in nature and is not intended to constitute legal or investment advice. Edelman and Manulife John Hancock Retirement are not affiliated, and neither is responsible for the liabilities of the other. This report presents the results of research conducted by Edelman on behalf of Manulife John Hancock Retirement. The objectives of this study were to (1) quantify the financial situation and level of financial stress of John Hancock plan participants and American retirees; (2) determine the key triggers of financial stress; (3) understand the extent to which actions, including actual financial behavior and planning activity, ameliorate stress; (4) assess longevity and retirement preparation and readiness; and (5) investigate custom insight around how retirees are faring in retirement. This was an online survey comprising of two participant samples: Manulife John Hancock Retirement plan participants and American retirees. The Manulife John Hancock Retirement plan participant sample comprised 2,534 Manulife John Hancock Retirement plan participants. The survey for this sample was conducted from 5/9/25 through 6/2/25 with an average survey length of approximately 19 minutes per respondent. Respondents were located from a list of eligible plan participants provided by Manulife John Hancock Retirement. The American retiree sample comprised of 512 retired Americans, sourced through Angus Reid's research panel. The survey for this sample was conducted from 5/9/25 through 6/2/25, with an average survey length of approximately 19 minutes per respondent. All statistical testing is done at 0.95 significance levels. Percentages in the tables and charts may not total to 100 due to rounding and/or missing categories.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC provides administrative and/or recordkeeping services to sponsors or administrators of retirement plans through an open-architecture platform. John Hancock Trust Company LLC, a New Hampshire non-depository trust company, provides trust and custodial services to such plans, offers an Individual Retirement Accounts product, and maintains specific Collective Investment Trusts. Group annuity contracts and recordkeeping agreements are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA (not licensed in NY), and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY. Product features and availability may differ by state. All entities do business under certain instances using the John Hancock brand name. Each entity makes available a platform of investment alternatives to sponsors or administrators of retirement plans without regard to the individualized needs of any plan. Unless otherwise specifically stated in writing, each entity does not, and is not undertaking to, provide impartial investment advice or give advice in a fiduciary capacity. Securities are offered through John Hancock Distributors LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management