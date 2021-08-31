Manulife launches "Fuel Up Fridays" well-being initiative and announces 5 extra personal days in 2022

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife is announcing "Fuel Up Fridays", a new initiative to support the well-being of its global team. Starting September 10th, Manulife will dedicate the second Friday of each month through the end of the year to "fueling up" through a morning of collective learning, followed by an afternoon off to recharge in support of physical and mental health.

In addition, Manulife is once again giving its more than 37,000 colleagues five additional personal days to use during 2022 in appreciation of all the hard work they've done helping people make decisions easier and lives better.

"Our team has shown incredible stamina as we continue to navigate the global pandemic, supporting our customers, our communities, and each other," said Manulife CEO Roy Gori. "We know that many different factors contribute to our physical and mental well-being, and that's why we'll continue to take a holistic approach focused on fueling our creativity through learning, and fueling our resilience through rest."

Throughout the pandemic, Manulife has been guided by its commitment to support the well-being of its global team, and to promote a greater sense of connectivity, engagement and inclusion. Earlier this year, Manulife launched "Elevate", a programme of activities and celebrations around healthy living, and also marked the second "Thank You Day" off for all colleagues globally.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

