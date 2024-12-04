Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori to participate in fireside chat with TD Securities

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat with TD Securities Analyst, Mario Mendonca on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live and replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for three months.

