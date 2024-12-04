Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori to participate in fireside chat with TD Securities

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat with TD Securities Analyst, Mario Mendonca on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live and replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for three months. 

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. 

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

News Releases in Similar Topics