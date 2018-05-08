Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement

"Manulife takes a holistic view when it comes to creating value for our customers, employees and shareholders," said Roy Gori, President & Chief Executive Officer, Manulife. "As we focus on accelerating growth, serving our customers and building a high-performing culture, we are committed to making the investments necessary and acting with integrity, determination and perseverance to make lives better."

Highlights from 2017

Manulife returned $26.7 billion to our customers in the form of insurance claims, cash surrender values, annuity payments and other benefits.

to our customers in the form of insurance claims, cash surrender values, annuity payments and other benefits. Our employees and agents volunteered over 80,000 hours at local charities.

Manulife, our employees and our programs contributed $43.7 million to charities and other non-profit organizations around the world.

to charities and other non-profit organizations around the world. We issued a green bond, the first green bond issuance by a life insurance company and by a Canadian issuer certified as Climate Bonds by the Climate Bonds Initiative.

We made $8.2 billion in loans to businesses, helping fuel their growth and support the development of the economies in which we do business.

Manulife's Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement, which includes the Manulife Bank Public Accountability Statement, is available at http://www.manulife.com/corporate-citizenship.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of March 31, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $26.9 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

