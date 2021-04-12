Manulife releases details for its Investor Day on June 29, 2021

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife is hosting a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Roy Gori, Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of Manulife's senior leadership team, will share an update on the Company's strategy with an emphasis on accelerating growth in its Asia and Global Wealth & Asset Management businesses, as well as executing on its digital strategy.

In addition to presentations, the event will feature live Q&A sessions for institutional investors and research analysts to engage with senior leadership. The webcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and is expected to conclude at noon.

An audio and video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. To ensure a smooth viewing experience, please register in advance. For more information about the Company, please visit Manulife Investor Relations.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.



