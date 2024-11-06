Manulife Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2024, delivering record core earnings and insurance new business results1.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2024 ("3Q24") include:

Core earnings 2 of $1.8 billion , up 4% on a constant exchange rate basis 3 from the third quarter of 2023 ("3Q23")

of , up 4% on a constant exchange rate basis from the third quarter of 2023 ("3Q23") Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.8 billion , up $0.8 billion from 3Q23

, up from 3Q23 Core EPS 4 of $1.00 , up 7% 3 from 3Q23. EPS of $1.00 , up 91% 3 from 3Q23

of , up 7% from 3Q23. EPS of , up 91% from 3Q23 Excluding the impact of Global Minimum Taxes ("GMT") 5 , core EPS 4 was $1.03 , up 11% 3 from 3Q23

, core EPS was , up 11% from 3Q23 Core ROE 4 of 16.6% and ROE of 16.6%

of 16.6% and ROE of 16.6% LICAT ratio 6 of 137%

of 137% APE sales up 40% 7 , new business CSM up 47% 3 and new business value ("NBV") up 39% 7 from 3Q23 8

, new business CSM up 47% and new business value ("NBV") up 39% from 3Q23 Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows7 of $5.2 billion , up from net outflows of $0.8 billion in 3Q23

"We continued to drive momentum and delivered strong results in the third quarter, evident in record total company core earnings, substantial top-line growth across our operating segments and steady growth in our book value per share. In Global WAM, we generated a 37% increase in core earnings year-over-year, and our core EBITDA margin4 further improved to 27.8% driven by strong AUMA growth and higher operating leverage. In Asia, we reached record levels of APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, while delivering 17% growth in core earnings. On a year-to-date basis, we generated 70% of core earnings from our highest potential businesses4 which contributed to a 14% growth in core EPS excluding the impact of GMT. We remain focused on executing against our strategic priorities and delivering on our financial targets to bring a strong close to 2024, and I am optimistic in our ability to continue generating value to our shareholders."

— Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer

"We have made progress on our financial targets unveiled at our Investor Day this year. Core ROE of 16.6% reflects strong business performance and disciplined capital allocation. We remain diligent in our expense management with 45.0% expense efficiency ratio4 on a year-to-date basis, in-line with our medium-term target of less than 45%. Our balance sheet is strong, and we returned more than $2 billion to our shareholders through our common share buyback program since the start of 20249."

— Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer

Results at a Glance



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 3Q24 3Q23 Change3,7 2024 2023 Change Net income attributed to shareholders $ 1,839 $ 1,013 82 % $ 3,747 $ 3,444 8 % Core earnings $ 1,828 $ 1,743 4 % $ 5,319 $ 4,911 8 % EPS ($) $ 1.00 $ 0.52 91 % $ 1.97 $ 1.76 11 % Core EPS ($) $ 1.00 $ 0.92 7 % $ 2.84 $ 2.55 12 % ROE 16.6 % 9.5 % 7.1 pps 11.3 % 10.8 % 0.5 pps Core ROE 16.6 % 16.8 % -0.2 pps 16.3 % 15.7 % 0.6 pps Book value per common share ($) $ 24.40 $ 22.42 9 % $ 24.40 $ 22.42 9 % Adjusted BV per common share ($)4 $ 34.97 $ 30.67 14 % $ 34.97 $ 30.67 14 % Financial leverage ratio (%)4 23.5 % 25.2 % -1.7 pps 23.5 % 25.2 % -1.7 pps APE sales $ 2,347 $ 1,657 40 % $ 6,137 $ 4,890 26 % New business CSM $ 759 $ 507 47 % $ 2,045 $ 1,541 33 % NBV $ 843 $ 600 39 % $ 2,235 $ 1,694 32 % Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ 5.2 $ (0.8) - % $ 12.0 $ 5.8 110 %

Results by Segment



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 3Q24 3Q23 Change7 2024 2023 Change Asia (US$)











Net income attributed to shareholders $ 606 $ 63 877 % $ 1,300 $ 543 136 % Core earnings 453 390 17 % 1,413 1,104 31 % APE sales 1,372 835 64 % 3,242 2,582 28 % New business CSM 435 300 45 % 1,148 845 38 % NBV 481 310 55 % 1,194 900 35 % Canada











Net income attributed to shareholders $ 430 $ 290 48 % $ 782 $ 826 (5) % Core earnings 412 408 1 % 1,178 1,135 4 % APE sales 343 431 (20) % 1,313 1,046 26 % New business CSM 95 51 86 % 241 154 56 % NBV 143 153 (7) % 459 351 31 % U.S. (US$)

Net income attributed to shareholders $ 5 $ 53 (91) % $ 23 $ 327 (93) % Core earnings 302 329 (8) % 940 955 (2) % APE sales 97 79 23 % 303 275 10 % New business CSM 52 40 30 % 178 187 (5) % NBV 34 25 36 % 112 99 13 % Global WAM

Net income attributed to shareholders $ 498 $ 318 55 % $ 1,213 $ 932 29 % Core earnings 499 361 37 % 1,255 968 29 % Gross flows ($ billions)7 41.3 34.3 19 % 128.2 108.2 18 % Average AUMA ($ billions)7 963 813 16 % 924 812 13 % Core EBITDA margin (%) 27.8 % 26.9 % 90 bps 26.6 % 24.7 % 190 bps

Strategic Highlights

We are driving profitable top-line growth through product and distribution innovations

In Asia, we continued the rollout of Manulife Pro, our proprietary recognition and activation program for top-tier agents, to Hong Kong in July. This key initiative contributed to improved productivity, reflecting our investments in our agency force and contributing to over 20% year-over-year growth in agency NBV and agency APE sales in 3Q24. With this expansion Manulife Pro is now available in five of our markets10.

In addition, we further enhanced our high-net-worth offerings with the launch of two innovative new products: Manulife Global Indexed UL PRO in our International High Net Worth business and Signature Indexed Income in Singapore. These offerings build on our capabilities to meet the complex and evolving protection, legacy planning and wealth management needs of high-net-worth customers.

In the U.S., we expanded a differentiated enhancement to our entire suite of survivorship solutions, allowing customers to proactively address their estate planning needs now in anticipation of potential estate tax changes in 2026.

In Global WAM, we announced the closing of a $1.1 billion institutional fund - Manulife Private Equity Partners II. This fund is part of our ongoing effort to provide specialized solutions for institutional investors seeking greater exposure to opportunities in the growing North American private equity market.

We are elevating the customer experience with continued digital and AI enhancements

In Asia, we improved customer experience and the operational efficiency of our Japan contact centre as part of global contact centre transformation initiatives. Our further enhancement of voice bot capabilities and the application of AI contributed to a record high transactional NPS11 on a year-to-date basis. AI-enabled speech-to-text and call summarization enhancements reduced average contact centre handling time by 28% compared with 3Q23.

Furthermore, we launched new mobile apps in Vietnam and Indonesia as part of our program to create a unified customer app experience in each of our Asia markets. These apps now enable customers to seamlessly conduct a wide range of policy management activities including accessing policy information, making premium payments, tracking claim status, updating personal information and downloading contracts. Since the launch of the new mobile app in Vietnam in August, monthly customer registrations have nearly doubled12.

In the U.S., we entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Ethos – a life insurance technology company focused on simplifying the purchase experience – to provide prospective customers and nearly 9,000 newly appointed agents with instant coverage decisions for our Simple Term solution via the Ethos platform.

In Global WAM, we launched an AI-powered planning tool in our wealth platform in Canada Retail to enhance support for advisors and their clients, delivering an elevated service experience through streamlined financial planning processes and personalized advice and solutions.

We are helping our customers live longer, healthier, and better lives

In Canada, we further enhanced our mobile app for the Manulife Vitality program with tailored activity recommendations to provide customers with a more personalized app experience to help them achieve their health and wellness goals. Continuous improvements have resulted in a 9% increase in utilization year-over-year.

In the U.S., we provided access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to certain eligible John Hancock Vitality members ages 40 to 49 (previously ages 50 and up). This change aligns our offering with recent medical research indicating a significant increase in early-onset cancer diagnoses13, reinforcing our commitment to early detection and better health outcomes for our members.

Strong earnings driven by continued business growth and improved market experience 14

Core earnings of $1.8 billion in 3Q24, up 4% from 3Q23

The increase reflected strong business growth led by Global WAM and Asia, and a lower net charge in the provision for Expected Credit Loss ("ECL"), more than offsetting the impacts of GMT and reinsurance transactions closed earlier this year.

Asia core earnings were up 17%, reflecting continued business growth momentum and benefits from updates to actuarial methods and assumptions in 2023 and 2024.

core earnings were up 17%, reflecting continued business growth momentum and benefits from updates to actuarial methods and assumptions in 2023 and 2024. Global WAM core earnings hit a record level in 3Q24 and grew 37%, driven by higher net fee income from favourable market impacts and positive net flows, favourable tax true-ups and benefits, and continued expense discipline.

Canada core earnings increased 1% as strong business growth in Group Insurance more than offset the impact of less favourable claims experience in 3Q24.

core earnings increased 1% as strong business growth in Group Insurance more than offset the impact of less favourable claims experience in 3Q24. U.S. core earnings were down 8%, primarily due to lower investment spreads, impact from the previously completed reinsurance transaction and the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, partially offset by a lower charge in the ECL provision and more favourable claims experience in life.

Corporate and Other core earnings decreased $123 million , mainly due to the impact of GMT and higher interest on capital allocated to operating segments.

Net Income attributed to shareholders of $1.8 billion in 3Q24, $0.8 billion higher compared with 3Q23

The $0.8 billion increase in net income reflects improved market experience and core earnings growth, partially offset by lower tax-related benefits and a higher net charge from the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions. The net gain from market experience in 3Q24 was primarily related to higher-than-expected returns from public equity and net realized gains from the sale of debt instruments, partially offset by lower-than-expected returns on alternative long-duration assets mainly related to real estate investments.

Record levels across all three insurance new business metrics for total company and Asia segment, and strong net inflows in Global WAM

Significant momentum continued into 3Q24 as the insurance business generated year-over-year growth of 40%, 47% and 39% in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively.

Asia led with broad-based growth, generating 64%, 45% and 55% year-over-year growth in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively, reflecting higher sales volumes in Hong Kong , mainland China , Singapore and Japan . NBV margin 7 remained resilient at 38.8%.

led with broad-based growth, generating 64%, 45% and 55% year-over-year growth in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively, reflecting higher sales volumes in , mainland , and . NBV margin remained resilient at 38.8%. Canada delivered solid new business results; higher sales in participating life insurance and Group Insurance were more than offset by the non-recurrence of a large affinity market sale in 3Q23. APE sales and NBV were down 20% and 7%, respectively, while new business CSM increased 86% due to strong individual insurance and segregated fund sales.

delivered solid new business results; higher sales in participating life insurance and Group Insurance were more than offset by the non-recurrence of a large affinity market sale in 3Q23. APE sales and NBV were down 20% and 7%, respectively, while new business CSM increased 86% due to strong individual insurance and segregated fund sales. U.S. delivered double-digit growth in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV of 23%, 30% and 36%, respectively, reflecting a rebound in demand from affluent customers for accumulation insurance products.

Global WAM net inflows of $5.2 billion in 3Q24, increased $6.0 billion compared with net outflows of $0.8 billion in 3Q23, reflecting strong Retail net flows across all geographies

Retirement net inflows of $0.6 billion in 3Q24 increased from net outflows of $3.4 billion in 3Q23, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a large-case retirement plan redemption in the U.S. in 3Q23.

in 3Q24 increased from net outflows of in 3Q23, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a large-case retirement plan redemption in the U.S. in 3Q23. Retail net inflows of $3.9 billion in 3Q24 increased from net outflows of $0.2 billion in 3Q23, due to increased demand for investment products amid an equity market recovery and improved investor sentiment, as well as the onboarding of several new advisors in Canada wealth.

in 3Q24 increased from net outflows of in 3Q23, due to increased demand for investment products amid an equity market recovery and improved investor sentiment, as well as the onboarding of several new advisors in wealth. Institutional Asset Management net inflows of $0.7 billion in 3Q24 decreased compared with net inflows of $2.8 billion in 3Q23, reflecting higher redemptions in fixed income mandates.

Growth in new business continues to drive higher organic CSM and CSM balance

CSM15 was $20,930 million as at September 30, 2024

CSM increased $490 million compared with December 31, 2023. Organic CSM movement contributed $724 million of the increase for the first three quarters of 2024, primarily driven by the impact of new business and interest accretion, partially offset by amortization recognized in core earnings and adverse insurance experience. Inorganic CSM movement was a decrease of $234 million for the same period, primarily driven by the impacts of reinsurance transactions and the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, partially offset by favourable impacts of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and equity market performance. Post-tax CSM net of NCI2 was $18,595 million as at September 30, 2024.

Annual Review of Actuarial Methods and Assumptions

We completed our annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions, which resulted in a net favourable impact of a $174 million16 decrease in pre-tax fulfillment cash flows. Under IFRS 17, the impact of the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions is reported in several places. The $174 million decrease in pre-tax fulfillment cash flows in 3Q24 was comprised of a decrease in pre-tax net income attributed to shareholders of $250 million ($199 million post-tax), an increase in pre-tax net income attributed to participating policyholders of $29 million ($21 million post-tax), a decrease in CSM of $421 million, an increase in pre-tax other comprehensive income attributed to shareholders of $771 million ($632 million post-tax), and an increase in pre-tax other comprehensive income attributed to participating policyholders of $45 million ($32 million post-tax). The actuarial review this year included updates to our lapse assumptions for non-participating products in our U.S. life insurance business and in our International High Net Worth business in Asia segment, updates to discount rates used in the valuation of our non-participating business, a review of our reinsurance contracts and risk adjustment, updates to our global expense assumptions, updates to mortality and morbidity assumptions in certain products in Asia, as well as other methodology refinements.

__________________________________ 1. Record levels of total company annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, new business contractual service margin ("new business CSM") and new business value ("NBV"). 2. Core earnings and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI") are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 3Q24 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("3Q24 MD&A"). 3. Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"), diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), core EPS excluding the impact of GMT, new business contractual service margin net of NCI ("new business CSM"), and net income attributed to shareholders are stated on a constant exchange rate basis and are non-GAAP ratios. 4. Core EPS, core EPS excluding the impact of GMT, core ROE, core EBITDA margin, highest potential businesses core earnings contribution, expense efficiency ratio, adjusted book value per common share ("adjusted BV per common share") and financial leverage ratio are non-GAAP ratios. 5. On June 20, 2024, Canada enacted the Global Minimum Tax Act. The impact was reflected in Corporate & Other in situations where GMT was not substantively enacted in local jurisdictions where we operated as of September 30, 2024. 6. Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI") as at September 30, 2024. LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. 7. For more information on annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, NBV, Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net flows, gross flows, average asset under management and administration ("average AUMA") and new business value margin ("NBV margin"), see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth/decline in APE sales, NBV, net flows, gross flows and average AUMA are stated on a constant exchange rate basis. 8. Refer to "Results at a Glance" for 3Q24 and 3Q23 results. 9. As of October 31, 2024. 10. Manulife Pro is available in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong. 11. Net promoter score ("NPS"). 12. Compared with registration in May 2024, prior to the soft launch of the app in June 2024. 13. Jianhui Zhao, Liying Xu, et al - Global trends in incidence, death, burden and risk factors of early-onset cancer from 1990 to 2019: BMJ Oncology 2023. 14. See section A1 "Profitability" in our 3Q24 MD&A for more information on notable items attributable to core earnings and net income attributed to shareholders. 15. Net of non-controlling interests ("NCI"). 16. This amount excludes the portion related to NCI.

Earnings

The following table presents net income attributed to shareholders, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:



Quarterly Results YTD Results ($ millions) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 2024 2023 Core earnings









Asia $ 619 $ 647 $ 522 $ 1,923 $ 1,484 Canada 412 402 408 1,178 1,135 U.S. 411 415 442 1,278 1,285 Global Wealth and Asset Management 499 399 361 1,255 968 Corporate and Other (113) (126) 10 (315) 39 Total core earnings $ 1,828 $ 1,737 $ 1,743 $ 5,319 $ 4,911 Items excluded from core earnings:









Market experience gains (losses) 186 (665) (1,022) (1,258) (1,657) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (199) - (14) (199) (14) Restructuring charge (20) - - (20) - Reinsurance transactions, tax-related items and other 44 (30) 306 (95) 204 Net income attributed to shareholders $ 1,839 $ 1,042 $ 1,013 $ 3,747 $ 3,444

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); core earnings available to common shareholders; core earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("core EBITDA"); core expenses, core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact of GMT; core revenue; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI"). In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include the following stated on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis: any of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; and common shareholders' net income.

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); core EPS excluding the impact of Global Minimum Tax ("GMT"); highest potential businesses core earnings contribution; expense efficiency ratio; adjusted book value per common share; financial leverage ratio; core EBITDA margin; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios; net income attributed to shareholders; diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"); and new business CSM.

Other specified financial measures include NBV; APE sales; gross flows; net flows; average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA"); new business value margin ("NBV margin"); and percentage growth/decline in these foregoing specified financial measures. In addition, explanations of the components of the CSM movement, other than the new business CSM were provided in the 3Q24 MD&A.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 3Q24 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – 3Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



3Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,059 $ 578 $ 18 $ 519 $ 167 $ 2,341 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (65) (104) (112) (6) (28) (315) Items excluded from core earnings 26 (10) 99 (14) (60) 41 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (39) (114) (13) (20) (88) (274) Net income (post-tax) 1,020 464 5 499 79 2,067 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 130 - - 1 - 131 Participating policyholders 63 34 - - - 97 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 827 430 5 498 79 1,839 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) 213 16 (204) 28 133 186 Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (5) 2 (202) - 6 (199) Restructuring charge - - - (20) - (20) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - - (9) 53 44 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 619 $ 412 $ 411 $ 499 $ (113) $ 1,828 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 65 104 112 6 28 315 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 684 $ 516 $ 523 $ 505 $ (85) $ 2,143



















Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars – 3Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



3Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 619 $ 412 $ 411 $ 499 $ (113) $ 1,828 CER adjustment(1) - - - - - - Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 619 $ 412 $ 411 $ 499 $ (113) $ 1,828 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 65 104 112 6 28 315 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 684 $ 516 $ 523 $ 505 $ (85) $ 2,143 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 453

$ 302





CER adjustment US $(1) -

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 453

$ 302







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 3Q24.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – 2Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



2Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other

Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 763 $ 141 $ 156 $ 383 $ (59) $ 1,384 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (64) (107) (95) (46) (8) (320) Items excluded from core earnings (51) 68 74 14 (37) 68 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (115) (39) (21) (32) (45) (252) Net income (post-tax) 648 102 135 351 (104) 1,132 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 38 - - 1 - 39 Participating policyholders 28 23 - - - 51 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 582 79 135 350 (104) 1,042 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (58) (364) (280) (7) 44 (665) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (7) 41 - (42) (22) (30) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 647 $ 402 $ 415 $ 399 $ (126) $ 1,737 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 64 107 95 46 8 320 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 711 $ 509 $ 510 $ 445 $ (118) $ 2,057

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars – 2Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



2Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 647 $ 402 $ 415 $ 399 $ (126) $ 1,737 CER adjustment(1) 7 - (2) (1) 1 5 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 654 $ 402 $ 413 $ 398 $ (125) $ 1,742 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 65 107 95 46 8 321 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 719 $ 509 $ 508 $ 444 $ (117) $ 2,063 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 472

$ 303





CER adjustment US $(1) 6

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 478

$ 303







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 2Q24.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – 3Q23

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



3Q23

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 439 $ 376 $ 68 $ 366 $ (75) $ 1,174 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (62) (109) (93) (59) 30 (293) Items excluded from core earnings (73) 15 97 11 294 344 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (135) (94) 4 (48) 324 51 Net income (post-tax) 304 282 72 318 249 1,225 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 25 - - - - 25 Participating policyholders 195 (8) - - - 187 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 84 290 72 318 249 1,013 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (286) (159) (476) (43) (58) (1,022) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (157) 37 106 - - (14) Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other 5 4 - - 297 306 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 522 $ 408 $ 442 $ 361 $ 10 $ 1,743 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 62 109 93 59 (30) 293 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 584 $ 517 $ 535 $ 420 $ (20) $ 2,036

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars – 3Q23

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



3Q23

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 522 $ 408 $ 442 $ 361 $ 10 $ 1,743 CER adjustment(1) 4 - 7 4 1 16 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 526 $ 408 $ 449 $ 365 $ 11 $ 1,759 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 62 109 95 59 (30) 295 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 588 $ 517 $ 544 $ 424 $ (19) $ 2,054 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments







Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 390

$ 329 CER adjustment US $(1) (4)

- Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 386

$ 329

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 3Q23.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – YTD 2024

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



YTD 2024

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,416 $ 1,100 $ 20 $ 1,328 $ 113 $ 4,977 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (196) (302) (310) (110) (3) (921) Items excluded from core earnings (108) 66 322 (3) (162) 115 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (304) (236) 12 (113) (165) (806) Net income (post-tax) 2,112 864 32 1,215 (52) 4,171 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 223 - - 2 - 225 Participating policyholders 117 82 - - - 199 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 1,772 782 32 1,213 (52) 3,747 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (95) (439) (1,018) 27 267 (1,258) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (5) 2 (202) - 6 (199) Restructuring charge - - - (20) - (20) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (51) 41 (26) (49) (10) (95) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,923 $ 1,178 $ 1,278 $ 1,255 $ (315) $ 5,319 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 196 302 310 110 3 921 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 2,119 $ 1,480 $ 1,588 $ 1,365 $ (312) $ 6,240

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars – YTD 2024

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



YTD 2024



Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,923 $ 1,178 $ 1,278 $ 1,255 $ (315) $5,319 CER adjustment(1) 15 - 3 2 1 21 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 1,938 $ 1,178 $ 1,281 $ 1,257 $ (314) $5,340 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 197 302 312 110 3 924 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 2,135 $ 1,480 $ 1,593 $ 1,367 $ (311) $6,264 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments







Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 1,413

$ 940 CER adjustment US $(1) 6

- Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 1,419

$ 940

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the respective quarters that make up 2024 year-to-date core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders – YTD 2023

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



YTD 2023

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,397 $ 1,111 $ 507 $ 1,073 $ 241 $ 4,329 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (203) (291) (289) (149) 62 (870) Items excluded from core earnings (128) 34 223 9 209 347 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (331) (257) (66) (140) 271 (523) Net income (post-tax) 1,066 854 441 933 512 3,806 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 104 - - 1 - 105 Participating policyholders 229 28 - - - 257 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 733 826 441 932 512 3,444 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (553) (350) (917) (41) 204 (1,657) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (157) 37 106 - - (14) Restructuring charge - - - - - - Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (41) 4 (33) 5 269 204 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,484 $ 1,135 $ 1,285 $ 968 $ 39 $ 4,911 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 203 291 289 149 (62) 870 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 1,687 $ 1,426 $ 1,574 $ 1,117 $ (23) $ 5,781

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars – YTD 2023

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



YTD 2023

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 1,484 $ 1,135 $ 1,285 $ 968 $ 39 $ 4,911 CER adjustment(1) (11) - 18 8 2 17 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 1,473 $ 1,135 $ 1,303 $ 976 $ 41 $ 4,928 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 199 291 293 149 (61) 871 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 1,672 $ 1,426 $ 1,596 $ 1,125 $ (20) $ 5,799 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 1,104

$ 955





CER adjustment US $(1) (24)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 1,080

$ 955







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 3Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the respective quarters that make up 2023 year-to-date core earnings.

Core earnings available to common shareholders

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 Core earnings Less: Preferred share dividends and

other equity distributions $ 1,828 56 $ 1,737 99 $ 1,754 55 $ 1,773 99 $ 1,743 54 $ 5,319 210 $ 4,911 204 $ 6,684 303 Core earnings available to common















shareholders 1,772 1,638 1,699 1,674 1,689 5,109 4,707 6,381 CER adjustment(1) - 5 16 2 16 21 17 19 Core earnings available to common

shareholders, CER basis $ 1,772 $ 1,643 $ 1,715 $ 1,676 $ 1,705 $ 5,130 $ 4,724 $ 6,400

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

Core ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,772 $ 1,638 $ 1,699 $ 1,674 $ 1,689 $ 5,109 $ 4,707 $ 6,381 Annualized core earnings available to common shareholders (post-tax) $ 7,049 $ 6,588 $ 6,833 $ 6,641 $ 6,701 $ 6,824 $ 6,293 $ 6,381 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $ 42,609 $ 41,947 $ 40,984 $ 40,563 $ 39,897 $ 41,847 $ 40,081 $ 40,201 Core ROE (annualized) (%) 16.6 % 15.7 % 16.7 % 16.4 % 16.8 % 16.3 % 15.7 % 15.9 % Average common shareholders'















equity















Total shareholders' and other equity $ 49,573 $ 48,965 $ 48,250 $ 47,039 $ 47,407 $ 49,573 $ 47,407 $ 47,039 Less: Preferred shares and other equity 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 Common shareholders' equity $ 42,913 $ 42,305 $ 41,590 $ 40,379 $ 40,747 $ 42,913 $ 40,747 $ 40,379 Average common shareholders' equity $ 42,609 $ 41,947 $ 40,984 $ 40,563 $ 39,897 $ 41,847 $ 40,081 $ 40,201

Core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact of GMT

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 ($ millions and post-tax) 2024 Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,772 Less: GMT included in core earnings (61) Core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact GMT $ 1,833

CSM and post-tax CSM information

($ millions pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 CSM $ 22,213 $ 21,760 $ 22,075 $ 21,301 $ 18,149 Less: CSM for NCI 1,283 1,002 986 861 780 CSM, net of NCI $ 20,930 $ 20,758 $ 21,089 $ 20,440 $ 17,369 CER adjustment(1) - 218 207 427 152 CSM, net of NCI, CER basis $ 20,930 $ 20,976 $ 21,296 $ 20,867 $ 17,521 Post-tax CSM CSM $ 22,213 $ 21,760 $ 22,075 $ 21,301 $ 18,149 Marginal tax rate on CSM (2,488) (2,576) (2,650) (2,798) (2,474) Post-tax CSM $ 19,725 $ 19,184 $ 19,425 $ 18,503 $ 15,675 CSM, net of NCI $ 20,930 $ 20,758 $ 21,089 $ 20,440 $ 17,369 Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI (2,335) (2,468) (2,542) (2,692) (2,377) Post-tax CSM net of NCI $ 18,595 $ 18,290 $ 18,547 $ 17,748 $ 14,992

(1) The impact of reflecting CSM and CSM net of NCI using the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Financial Position in effect for 3Q24.

New business CSM(1) detail, CER basis

($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)





Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results



3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 New business CSM

















Hong Kong

$ 254 $ 200 $ 168 $ 199 $ 167 $ 622 $ 477 $ 676 Japan

86 90 48 42 29 224 84 126 Asia Other

253 188 275 173 206 716 574 747 International High Net Worth















231 Mainland China















138 Singapore















244 Vietnam















87 Other Emerging Markets















47 Asia

593 478 491 414 402 1,562 1,135 1,549 Canada

95 76 70 70 51 241 154 224 U.S.

71 74 97 142 54 242 252 394 Total new business CSM

$ 759 $ 628 $ 658 $ 626 $ 507 $ 2,045 $ 1,541 $ 2,167 New business CSM, CER adjustment(2),(3)

















Hong Kong

$ - $ - $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ 1 $ 7 $ - Japan

- 4 1 (1) (1) 5 (5) (8) Asia Other

- 2 5 2 6 7 5 (5) International High Net Worth















1 Mainland China















(1) Singapore















- Vietnam















(4) Other Emerging Markets















(1) Asia

- 6 7 2 8 13 7 (13) Canada

- - - - 1 - - - U.S.

- (1) 1 (1) 1 - 1 (1) Total new business CSM

$ - $ 5 $ 8 $ 1 $ 10 $ 13 $ 8 $ (14) New business CSM, CER basis

















Hong Kong

$ 254 $ 200 $ 169 $ 200 $ 170 $ 623 $ 484 $ 676 Japan

86 94 49 41 28 229 79 118 Asia Other

253 190 280 175 212 723 579 742 International High Net Worth















232 Mainland China















137 Singapore















244 Vietnam















83 Other Emerging Markets















46 Asia

593 484 498 416 410 1,575 1,142 1,536 Canada

95 76 70 70 52 241 154 224 U.S.

71 73 98 141 55 242 253 393 Total new business CSM, CER basis

$ 759 $ 633 $ 666 $ 627 $ 517 $ 2,058 $ 1,549 $ 2,153

(1) New business CSM is net of NCI. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (3) New business CSM for Asia Other is reported by country annually, on a full year basis. Other Emerging Markets within Asia Other include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Net income financial measures on a CER basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:















Asia $ 827 $ 582 $ 363 $ 615 $ 84 $1,772 $ 733 $ 1,348 Canada 430 79 273 365 290 782 826 1,191 U.S. 5 135 (108) 198 72 32 441 639 Global WAM 498 350 365 365 318 1,213 932 1,297 Corporate and Other 79 (104) (27) 116 249 (52) 512 628 Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders 1,839 1,042 866 1,659 1,013 3,747 3,444 5,103 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (56) (99) (55) (99) (54) (210) (204) (303) Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ 1,783 $ 943 $ 811 $1,560 $ 959 $3,537 $3,240 $ 4,800 CER adjustment(1)













Asia $ - $ (10) $ 3 $ 1 $ - $ (7) $ 17 $ 18 Canada - 1 2 (5) 3 3 2 (3) U.S. - (1) 5 (2) - 4 13 11 Global WAM - (1) 3 - 4 2 8 8 Corporate and Other - (1) - - (7) (1) (20) (20) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders - (12) 13 (6) - 1 20 14 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions - - - - - - - - Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ - $ (12) $ 13 $ (6) $ - $ 1 $ 20 $ 14 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis















Asia $ 827 $ 572 $ 366 $ 616 $ 84 $1,765 $ 750 $ 1,366 Canada 430 80 275 360 293 785 828 1,188 U.S. 5 134 (103) 196 72 36 454 650 Global WAM 498 349 368 365 322 1,215 940 1,305 Corporate and Other 79 (105) (27) 116 242 (53) 492 608 Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER













basis 1,839 1,030 879 1,653 1,013 3,748 3,464 5,117 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER

basis (56) (99) (55) (99) (54) (210) (204) (303) Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis $ 1,783 $ 931 $ 824 $1,554 $ 959 $ 3,538 $3,260 $ 4,814 Asia net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars













Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2) $ 606 $ 424 $ 270 $ 452 $ 63 $1,300 $ 543 $ 995 CER adjustment, US $(1) - (5) (2) (1) (1) (7) 6 5 Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER basis(1) $ 606 $ 419 $ 268 $ 451 $ 62 $1,293 $ 549 $ 1,000

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24. (2) Asia net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

Adjusted book value

As at ($ millions) Sept 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Common shareholders' equity $ 42,913 $ 42,305 $ 41,590 $ 40,379 $ 40,747 Post-tax CSM, net of NCI 18,595 18,290 18,547 17,748 14,992 Adjusted book value $ 61,508 $ 60,595 $ 60,137 $ 58,127 $ 55,739

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 Global WAM core earnings (post-tax) $ 499 $ 399 $ 357 $ 353 $ 361 $ 1,255 $ 968 $ 1,321 Add back taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses

and deferred sales commissions















Core income tax (expenses) recoveries (see

above) 6 46 58 55 59 110 149 204 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and

other depreciation 48 49 42 45 41 139 121 166 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 19 19 20 21 19 58 59 80 Core EBITDA $ 572 $ 513 $ 477 $ 474 $ 480 $ 1,562 $ 1,297 $ 1,771 CER adjustment(1) - (2) 4 (1) 5 2 10 9 Core EBITDA, CER basis $ 572 $ 511 $ 481 $ 473 $ 485 $ 1,564 $ 1,307 $ 1,780

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 Core EBITDA margin















Core EBITDA $ 572 $ 513 $ 477 $ 474 $ 480 $ 1,562 $ 1,297 $ 1,771 Core revenue $ 2,055 $ 1,948 $ 1,873 $ 1,842 $ 1,783 $ 5,876 $ 5,261 $ 7,103 Core EBITDA margin 27.8 % 26.3 % 25.5 % 25.7 % 26.9 % 26.6 % 24.7 % 24.9 % Global WAM core revenue















Other revenue per financial statements $ 1,928 $ 1,849 $ 1,808 $ 1,719 $ 1,645 $ 5,585 $ 5,027 $ 6,746 Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global















WAM 53 40 58 31 (64) 151 6 37 Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income) $ 1,875 $ 1,809 $ 1,750 $ 1,688 $ 1,709 $ 5,434 $ 5,021 $ 6,709 Investment income per financial statements $ 4,487 $ 4,261 $ 4,251 $ 4,497 $ 4,028 $ 12,999 $ 11,683 $ 16,180 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets















supporting insurance and investment contract















liabilities per financial statements 1,730 564 538 2,674 (2,430) 2,832 464 3,138 Total investment income 6,217 4,825 4,789 7,171 1,598 15,831 12,147 19,318 Less: Investment income in segments other than















Global WAM 5,991 4,687 4,649 6,941 1,578 15,327 11,945 18,886 Investment income in Global WAM $ 226 $ 138 $ 140 $ 230 $ 20 $ 504 $ 202 $ 432 Total other revenue and investment income in Global













WAM $ 2,101 $ 1,947 $ 1,890 $ 1,918 $ 1,729 $ 5,938 $ 5,223 $ 7,141 Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from













core earnings













Market experience gains (losses) 33 (9) 8 63 (54) 32 (35) 28 Revenue related to integration and acquisitions 13 8 9 13 - 30 (3) 10 Global WAM core revenue $ 2,055 $ 1,948 $ 1,873 $ 1,842 $ 1,783 $ 5,876 $ 5,261 $ 7,103

Core expenses

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results YTD Results Full Year

Results

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2024 2023 2023 Core expenses















General expenses - Statements of Income $ 1,204 $ 1,225 $ 1,102 $ 1,180 $ 1,042 $ 3,531 $ 3,150 $ 4,330 Directly attributable acquisition expense for

contracts measured using the PAA method and

for other products without a CSM(1) 36 39 38 42 37 113 105 147 Directly attributable maintenance expense(1) 509 509 539 565 544 1,557 1,640 2,205 Total expenses 1,749 1,773 1,679 1,787 1,623 5,201 4,895 6,682 Less: General expenses included in items

excluded from core earnings















Restructuring charge 25 - - 46 - 25 - 46 Integration and acquisition - 57 - 8 - 57 - 8 Legal provisions and Other expenses 8 3 6 8 1 17 70 78 Total 33 60 6 62 1 99 70 132 Core expenses $ 1,716 $ 1,713 $ 1,673 $ 1,725 $ 1,622 $ 5,102 $ 4,825 $ 6,550 CER adjustment(2) - 1 11 2 12 12 19 21 Core expenses, CER basis $ 1,716 $ 1,714 $ 1,684 $ 1,727 $ 1,634 $ 5,114 $ 4,844 $ 6,571 Total expenses $ 1,749 $ 1,773 $ 1,679 $ 1,787 $ 1,623 $ 5,201 $ 4,895 $ 6,682 CER adjustment(2) - 1 11 2 12 12 19 21 Total expenses, CER basis $ 1,749 $ 1,774 $ 1,690 $ 1,789 $ 1,635 $ 5,213 $ 4,914 $ 6,703

(1) Expenses are components of insurance service expenses on the Statements of Income that flow directly through income. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 3Q24.

Core earnings contribution from highest potential businesses

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

YTD Results

2024 2023 Core earnings highest potential businesses(1) $ 3,745 $ 2,950 Core earnings - All other businesses 1,574 1,961 Core earnings 5,319 4,911 Items excluded from core earnings (1,572) (1,467) Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders $ 3,747 $ 3,444 Highest potential businesses core earnings contribution 70% 60 %

(1) Includes core earnings from Asia and Global WAM segments, Canada Group Benefits, and behavioral insurance products.



