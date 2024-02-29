Manulife to host Investor Day in Asia

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") is hosting an Investor Day event in Hong Kong and Jakarta from June 25 to 27, 2024.

The event will feature presentations on Manulife's transformation, strategy execution and growth plans across our operating segments, with deep dives on certain Asia markets. For institutional investors and research analysts, there will also be live Q&A sessions.

For more information on the event and to register your interest, please visit our Manulife Investor Relations page.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

