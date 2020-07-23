Manulife to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its second quarter financial results following the market close on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020. There will be a live webcast of the quarterly conference call with analysts on Thursday, August 6, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Scheduled speakers include Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Details:

Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Local: 1-416-406-0743

Toll free in North America: 1-800-898-3989

Passcode: 4952519#

International: A link to the dial-in numbers is provided below.

https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P48R8008983989

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on August 6, 2020 through November 6, 2020 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Passcode: 3258921#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

