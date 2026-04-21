Manulife Wealth and Asset Management's Retail Channel Establishes Dedicated Alternative Investments Distribution Team to Work Directly with Financial Advisors

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Wealth and Asset Management (Manulife WAM) today announced the formation of a new global Alternative Investments Specialists distribution team, within its Retail distribution channel, focused on delivering institutional-quality global alternative credit, real assets, private equity, and private credit strategies to financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients.

The new team is led by Jeffrey Lindenbaum and David Vincent, Co-Heads, Alternatives Intermediary Distribution, both of whom bring deep alternatives expertise and extensive experience partnering with financial advisors. The team will engage directly with financial advisors and wealth planners to support the thoughtful integration of alternative investments into client portfolios by providing specialized alternatives education, portfolio construction insights, and client-facing support.

As part of the team's formation, Manulife WAM's Retail channel will hire four regional Alternative Investments Consultants who will be located across key U.S. markets.

"As investors' needs become more complex, advisors are looking for differentiated solutions that go beyond traditional public markets," said Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO of Manulife John Hancock Investments and Head of Retail, Manulife WAM. "The global scale and depth of our alternative investments capabilities uniquely position us to help advisors meet those needs with institutional-quality solutions backed by rigorous risk management and deep investment expertise."

Manulife WAM's diverse private markets capabilities span infrastructure, real estate, private credit (Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners), private equity, timberland, and agriculture. These strategies are complemented by expertise from affiliated managers including Manulife | CQS Investment Management's global alternative credit platform and Manulife Investment Management's Multi-Asset Solutions Team, which manages John Hancock Alternative Asset Allocation Fund -- the firm's first alternatives fund. The firm also offers alternative strategies from a network of unaffiliated asset managers, including: John Hancock Marathon Asset-based Lending Fund, managed by Marathon Asset Management; John Hancock Disciplined Value Global Long/Short Fund, managed by Boston Partners; and John Hanock Real Estate Securities Fund, managed by Wellington Management.

These investment options provide financial advisors with access to a broad set of solutions designed to support portfolio diversification, income generation, and long-term capital growth for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The formation of the dedicated Alternative Investments Specialists distribution team underscores alternatives as a strategic priority for Manulife WAM's Retail channel and strengthens its ability to deliver tailored, high-conviction solutions to advisors and investors.

"Today's advisors need institutional‑quality access to private markets and alternatives, delivered with the education and portfolio construction support to use these strategies effectively," said Mr. Lindenbaum. "Our team's mission is to make that access seamless—pairing deep investment expertise with practical guidance that helps advisors align solutions to complex client objectives."

"By collaborating closely with advisors, we can tailor conversations about alternatives to the specific needs of their high‑net‑worth clients," added Mr. Vincent. "This is about translating capabilities into high‑conviction solutions that fit client portfolios through market cycles."

This material is not intended to be, nor shall it be interpreted or construed as a recommendation or for providing advice, impartial or otherwise. John Hancock Investments and its representatives and affiliates may receive compensation derived from the sale of and/or from any investment made in its products and services.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. These products carry many individual risks, including some that are unique to each fund. Please see each fund's prospectus to learn all of the risks associated with each investment.

Clients should read and carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To request a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other important information, please call us at 800-225-6020, or visit us at jhinvestments.com.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC ▪ Member FINRA, SIPC ▪ 200 Berkeley Street ▪ Boston, MA 02116 ▪ 800-225-6020 ▪ jhinvestments.com

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NO BANK GUARANTEE. NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Bartlett

[email protected]

MF5401764 4/26

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management