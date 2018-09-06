Many Attractions Remain Open in Philadelphia During Government Shutdown

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia is open (except on Christmas) and able to direct visitors to attractions that are open during the government shutdown.

Historic District sites open for business include the National Constitution Center , the Museum of the American Revolution , the Betsy Ross House , the African American Museum in Philadelphia and historic tours.

Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell are closed for tours, but both still look great in pictures. Insider tip: People can see the Liberty Bell through a window of the Liberty Bell Center, on the east side of the building near 5th Street.

Follow the hashtag #OpeninPHL on Twitter for news from the attractions. Go to www.visitphilly.com for additional visitor information.

