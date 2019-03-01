Many Look Beyond Chemotherapy to Combat the Swelling Incidence of Cancer

NEW YORK, Mar. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the World Health Organization estimated that the global incidence of cancer rose to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. The statistics show that at least 1 in 5 men and 1 in 6 women will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime. Some of the most common forms of cancer are lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer. In most cases, the spread of cancer is influenced by genetics and environmental exposures, such as smoking or radiation. And, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global cancer burden is projected to grow to 27.5 million new cases and 16.3 million deaths by 2040. Although technology has advanced significantly from decades ago, biotechnology companies are still developing technology and treatment in order to effectively treat and eliminate cancer. Additionally, data compiled Grand View Research shows that the global cancer immunotherapy market was valued at USD 58.1 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 126.9 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market itself is growing due to the ever-expanding patient pool and higher mortality rates, which, in combination, are causing a burgeoning demand for effective cancer treatments, thus leading to the development of immunotherapeutic drugs and technology. SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO), Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM), OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED), Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

Cancer immunotherapy has become one of the most attractive sectors within the pharmaceutical industry. In recent times, multiple healthcare companies have entered the market to develop new technologies and treatments, thereby boosting the demand for immunotherapies. Moreover, new drugs are also being introduced into the marketplace, such as target receptors and checkpoint inhibitors. The introduction of new molecules is also effectively aiding patients who are not properly responding to chemotherapy. Other immunotherapeutic options include immunomodulators and CAR-T cell therapy. "There are many other clinical trials still ongoing and these studies are very important, which make it one more reason to ask about immunotherapy," said Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "Immunotherapy is no doubt under a lot of studies, being evaluated further, and looked at in many aspects. We are waiting for the results of combinations of different immunotherapies that are actually in studies that are underway."

SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTC: SNET) announced earlier this week that it, "signed a Letter of Intent to collaborate with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a California-based company developing novel drug formulations to treat cancer. The collaboration includes co-development and an exclusive, world-wide license for specific formulations to treat cancer utilizing NanoSmart's proprietary 'targeted' drug delivery system that is designed to enhance delivery of drugs to a wide variety of cancer tumors.

SourcingLink.net is excited about the collaboration opportunity because new or already-approved chemotherapy drugs can be reformulated with greater efficacy and safety for treating cancer patients. The company believes that the reformulated drugs, subject to approval by the FDA and/or regional regulatory bodies, may be used as a monotherapy, or as a 'combo-therapy' with SNET's autologous cellular immuno-therapy approach, or with other therapies such as immune check point inhibitors. SNET expects to enter into a full exclusive 'world-wide' licensing and co-development agreement with NanoSmart under the terms of the Letter of Intent signed on February 25th, 2019.

The use of NanoSmart's enhanced drug delivery platform combined with pharmacogenomics and liquid biopsy for personalizing the therapy should augment cancer drug effectiveness and safety, and improve treatment monitoring, according to the company. Currently, SNET is focused on developing its 'core' autologous extracorporeal immuno-therapy device for a durable response.

About SourcingLink.net: SourcingLink.net, Inc. ("SNET") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics. SNET licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. SourcingLink.net prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company leadership in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology and healthcare. SourcingLink.net is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology. SourcingLink.net is committed to its core corporate mission and values of highest U.S. Pharma Code of Conduct standards of behavior for being in compliance with the laws, regulations, company directives and guidance."

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. AVEO Oncology recently announced the presentation of data from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 study of tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) versus sorafenib in refractory advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The TIVO-3 trial is a Phase 3 randomized, controlled, multi-center, open-label study designed to compare tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) to sorafenib in 350 subjects with highly refractory advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant benefit in progression-free survival (PFS). Tivozanib demonstrated a 44% improvement in median PFS and 26% reduction in the risk of progression or death. Median PFS was 5.6 months for tivozanib compared to 3.9 months for sorafenib. "We remain committed to our goal of improving outcomes and patient experience in RCC," said Michael Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVEO. "The improvement in progression-free survival in the TIVO-3 study, particularly in patients who received prior immunotherapy, is noteworthy. We are hopeful that these positive PFS outcomes translate into an improved overall survival hazard ratio when we report a more mature interim OS outcome in the fourth quarter of 2019. We expect to make a new drug application filing decision following the availability of more mature OS results."

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) is focused on improving patient access and outcomes to cellular therapies such as bone marrow transplant (BMT) and CAR-T with its proprietary, chemotherapy free, targeted conditioning technology. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced that it reported data from its Iomab-ACT program in a poster presentation at the 2019 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings™ of ASBMT and CIBMTR (TCT Meetings). A series of preclinical studies demonstrated that targeting CD45 with an ARC or Antibody Radiation-Conjugate can achieve potent yet transient lymphodepletion in a safe and effective manner. These results support advancement of the Iomab-ACT program into human clinical trials to study it as a single-dose, outpatient lymphodepletion regimen, which is also referred to as conditioning, prior to administration of CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies. This program has the potential of providing a superior means of conditioning that could displace or replace chemotherapy based conditioning regimens such as Flu/Cy or Fludarabine and Cyclophosphamide that are used as the standard of practice today. The ARC underpinning the Iomab-ACT program is a lower dose version of Actinium's Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for conditioning prior to a bone marrow transplant. Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "The TCT meetings are the ideal venue to showcase this exciting new data and we are excited to have had the opportunity to present it to thought-leading physicians and industry leaders that are advancing the field of cellular therapy. These data are the catalyst enabling advancement into the clinic with the first single-dose, outpatient targeted conditioning program for lymphodepletion and also support our collaborative efforts. With recently filed IP and now this new data, we are excited to see Iomab-ACT advancing in tandem with other programs in our targeted conditioning portfolio including our pivotal programs Iomab-B and Actimab-MDS. Clearly, at the TCT Conference, this poster and our other activity is gaining recognition that we are building a highly differentiated, industry-leading portfolio in targeted conditioning that has value in serving major unmet or underserved medical needs."

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (AIM: MPH), the clinical stage UK based biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced the proposed combination of Mereo and OncoMed. The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company. The Transaction, on completion, creates a combined business with: A diversified combined portfolio of seven assets, resulting in an increased number of potential near-term catalysts with a core focus remaining on Mereo's strategy to target orphan diseases; Three significant Phase 2 clinical trial readouts from Mereo's core orphan products for osteogenesis imperfecta and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in 2019, respectively; Potential partnerships with Mereo's BCT-197 and BGS-649 programs following the successful completion of Phase 2 trials in the last 12 months; Potential partnership with OncoMed's navicixizumab program which is currently in a Phase 1b clinical study and has shown encouraging data in heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer patients to date; Ongoing collaboration with Celgene Corporation with an option to license OncoMed's etigilimab (anti-TIGIT) program. OncoMed's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr John Lewicki, said: "We believe this is a value-enhancing transaction for both companies, forming an organization with a much expanded pipeline of diversified assets and strengthened capabilities and resources. We look forward to working closely with the Mereo team to finalize the transaction and assist in assimilation of the combined assets."

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. Advaxis, Inc. recently announced that it has initiated its Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate ADXS-503, part of the Company's ADXS-HOT program, in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and has enrolled the first patient in the trial. ADXS-HOT is a cancer-type specific immunotherapy program which leverages Advaxis' proprietary Lmtechnology platform to target hotspot mutations that commonly occur in specific cancer types as well as other proprietary, tumor-associated antigens. To date, more than 10 drug candidates have been designed for different tumor types under the ADXS-HOT program. "Coming on the heels of the presentation of data from our immunotherapy platform at the I/O 360 conference last week, we are excited to announce the enrollment of the first ADXS-HOT patient in our Phase 1/2 trial evaluating ADXS-503 for the treatment of NSCLC. The data presented at I/O 360 suggest that our neoantigen-directed constructs from both our ADXS-NEO and ADXS-HOT programs have the potential to demonstrate best-in-class CD+8 T cell response for neoantigen therapies," said Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For sourcinglink.net, inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com