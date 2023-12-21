Many Multiunit Restaurant Chains Need to Reboot Their Balance Sheets

News provided by

A&G Real Estate Partners

21 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

--Post-pandemic shifts necessitate more efficient operations and portfolios, advises Joe McKeska of A&G, along with fellow panelists at major restaurant industry conference

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural shifts in the restaurant industry mean that many multiunit restaurant franchisees need to shore up their balance sheets and revisit their business models, advised an expert panel at Restaurant Finance Monitor's Restaurant, Finance & Development Conference in Las Vegas.

Continue Reading
Joe McKeska
Joe McKeska

"Most operators are encouraged by the continuing strength of the economy and consumer spending, as well as cost-stabilization in areas like labor and commodities," noted Joe McKeska, a Chicago-based Principal at A&G Real Estate Partners and leader of the firm's restaurant industry practice. "However, operating cash flow continues to be impacted by the hangover effects from certain post-pandemic challenges, and tighter financial conditions have made it harder to invest capital and drive growth."

During the panel discussion and Q&A (VIDEO: "Strengthening Real Estate Portfolios and Balance Sheets in a Challenging Business Environment"), experts in real estate, banking, restructuring, M&A and corporate strategy offered tips on how to thrive in today's environment, with an emphasis on collaborating with lenders, franchisors and landlords.

In addition to moderator McKeska, the panelists were:

  • Josh Acheatel, Managing Principal at Monarch Alternative Capital,
  • Dan Dooley, Principal & CEO of Chicago-based turnaround and restructuring firm MorrisAnderson
  • Robert Hersch, Senior Managing Director with Austin, Texas-based Mastodon Ventures

In kicking off the discussion, Dooley described today's changed calculus—trends that include demographic changes, the work-from-home trend, the labor/skilled manager shortage, surging delivery and takeout orders, and declining traffic around malls and central business districts.

"The whole landscape in the restaurant industry has been permanently changed," Dooley said. "What that means is, a restaurant that might have been successful yesterday may not be successful today."

Panelists cited the high cost of capital and pointed to its undercutting effects on profitability, especially now that benefits from PPP and the post-Covid demand surge have run their course.

Construction costs also have surged, the panelists noted, and yet many operators need to spend money to reinvent themselves and remodel their stores.

Restructuring real estate—everything from selling assets, to renegotiating leases and shuttering money-losing stores—can strengthen franchisees' balance sheet and advance their adaptive strategies, the panelists said.

 A veteran M&A advisor, Hersch noted that today's higher interest rates are, predictably, translating into lower levered returns on acquisitions and fewer transactions. In this environment, sellers need to be smart and realistic.

"Often, what you have is a disconnect between buyers and sellers," Hersch explained. "The sellers might be remembering those 2022 peak sales resulting from pent-up demand, while buyers are looking at a new reset."

With restaurant engagements over the past few years that have included NPC International, Sunrise Restaurants, TOMs King and Summit Restaurants, McKeska pointed to the benefits of right-sizing the portfolio. He added, however, that franchisors often strongly resist their franchisees' plans to close money-losing stores, for fear of losing out on royalties and other financial incentives.

Bringing in third-party real estate, financial and restructuring advisors can help franchisees advance these delicate negotiations, the panelists said. "It is almost impossible for the franchisee to go in solo and do that," Dooley said. In addition, the panelists said, third-party advisors can give borrowers an array of advantages in their interactions with landlords and lenders.

"That could include lower interest rates from lenders, who prefer to see clean, detailed, professionally produced presentations and also tend to favor the credibility and objectivity that are associated with third-party advisors who have long track records and a reputation in the marketplace to uphold," McKeska said.

The full panel discussion is available at:
https://vimeo.com/886728804/5d3b9ecd18?share=copy

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners

Also from this source

Colorado Greenhouse and Ranch Go to Market in Ag-Sector Real Estate Sale

Colorado Greenhouse and Ranch Go to Market in Ag-Sector Real Estate Sale

A&G Real Estate Partners and Murray Wise Associates LLC are now accepting sealed-bid offers for Spring Born's fully automated, approximately...
A&G Plans to Offer Additional Rite Aid Store Leases in 11 States

A&G Plans to Offer Additional Rite Aid Store Leases in 11 States

A&G Real Estate Partners, in its capacity as real estate advisor to Rite Aid Corporation ("Rite Aid" or the "Company"), today announced plans to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.