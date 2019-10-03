Many Paths One Destination Announces Annual Event on October 12th, 2019 and Speaker Lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Paths One Destination, a San Francisco Bay Area non-profit organization, will host their 11th annual event on Saturday, October 12th 2019 in San Jose, CA. The event is intended to be a fun, informational celebration and educational event for all seeking information about recovery from addictions. Taking place during National Recovery Month, the Many Paths One Destination event is open and free to the public. This year's exciting lineup includes: former NFL player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Randy Grimes, comedian and MC Andy Gold, Recovery Yoga instructor and author Kyczy Hawk, and former MMA fighter turned addiction counselor and author Chris Packham, BA, LAADC.

Many Paths One Destination provides tables free for any organization, group, or person wishing to let others know they support recovery efforts. Typically 12 Step and other recovery programs and professionals set up displays. The event will feature a silent auction and door prizes, and a $10 spaghetti lunch will be provided. It will take place all day at Lincoln Glen Church, 2700 Booksin Avenue, San Jose 95125.

Over the past 11 years the Free Many Paths One Destination event has been host to over 5,000 people fighting such things as alcohol and drug addiction, eating disorders, gambling and various other addictions. During that time MPOD has had such notable presenters as Father Tom Weston, author Karen Casey, actor Danny Trejo, Academy Award winner Paul Williams, humorist Diane Conway, TV personality and author Kristina Wandzilak, Roland F. Williams, MA, Licensed Advanced Addiction Counselor (LAADC), Internationally Certified Advanced Addictions Counselor (ICAADC), author and local therapist Mary Crocker Cook, Comedian Mark Lundholm, and Superior Court Judge Stephen Manley have presented their side to the addiction problem.

About Many Paths One Destination

Many Paths One Destination is a local 501C3 nonprofit and is supported by such notable businesses as the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, WG Fritz Construction, The Camp Recovery Center, Support Systems Homes, FMG Corporation, SAMHSA, Voices United, Star Fellowship and The Indian Health Center of Santa Clara County and many others. More information can be found at www.manypathsonedestination.org.

