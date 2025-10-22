Manychat Launches First-Ever Follow to DM Feature, Turning Every New Instagram Follower into a Conversation

The long-requested Follow to DM feature can automatically kick off a first-touch conversation with every new follower.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally: every new follower gets a conversation, not a silent shrug from the algorithm.

Manychat is rolling out Follow to DM , a Meta-approved automation that sends a direct message the instant someone follows your Instagram account. After a flood of demand from creators and businesses, Manychat introduced the feature to solve one of social media's biggest conversion black holes: the dead-end follow.

For years, creators have been forced to celebrate follower growth while secretly knowing the truth: a follow doesn't equal a fan, a customer, or even a warm lead. Follow to DM changes by letting users start real conversations at the exact moment attention is highest — without the copy-pasting, late-night replying, or inevitable burnout.

"Creators want fans, not followers." Manychat's Chief Marketing Officer, Ido Mart, said. "The community made that crystal clear, and Follow to DM is a massive step towards deeper connections between creators and their audience: a simple, instant way to forge lasting relationships that make social media more social."

Follow to DM can be switched on in seconds using the "Say hi to new followers" template in Automations. Customize the message, hit publish, and Manychat takes it from there — greeting every new follower on autopilot. No copy-pasting. No inbox marathons. And no weird re-triggers if someone unfollows and refollows to get a second hello.

It's free to use on any plan, so whether you're just starting out or scaling a creator empire, you can connect at the perfect moment – the follow.

The payoff:

Capitalize on peak interest — turn follows into conversations before attention drops.

Build trust faster — break the ice instantly and on-brand, with messages that sound like you.

Drive meaningful outcomes — guide people to the content, offers, or paths that actually move numbers.

Stay consistent without the grind — every follower gets a timely touchpoint, even when you're offline.

Follow to DM ends the era of silent follows. Every new follower gets a real, on-brand welcome — and creators finally get a shot at turning attention into something that lasts.

About Manychat

Manychat is a global leader in conversational AI and automation across social and messaging platforms, helping businesses and creators engage their audiences through intelligent, automated conversations. With over a million users in 170 countries, Manychat powers billions of conversations optimized for driving engagement, nurturing relationships, and maximizing monetization potential across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Follow Manychat at: manychat.com | IG: @manychat

