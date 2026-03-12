Manz Asia and Epson Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Inkjet Technology for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Joint Lab-to-Fab inkjet equipment combines Epson's precision printhead technology with Manz Asia's equipment and process expertise to enable scalable manufacturing

TAOYUAN, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading semiconductor advanced packaging equipment manufacturer Manz Asia today announced a strategic partnership with Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson) aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced inkjet technology in semiconductor manufacturing.

Manz Asia and Epson have teamed to deliver inkjet system solutions for semiconductor processes—2.5D/3D antennas traces, heatsinks, and bonding layers for RFIC/PMIC/CPO—enabling transformative production advances.

The collaboration combines Manz Asia's expertise in semiconductor equipment engineering, process integration, and intelligent software with Epson's industry–leading inkjet printhead technology. By uniting these complementary capabilities, the companies are developing scalable Lab-to-Fab inkjet equipment to support next–generation semiconductor manufacturing.

The jointly developed inkjet equipment is available as a series of systems covering R&D, pilot production, and mass manufacturing, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to expand applications, validate materials efficiently, optimize process parameters, and scale seamlessly from development to high-volume production.

Manz Asia's inkjet solutions with high compatibility enable precise 2D and 3D printing of conductive, photoresist and specialized functional inks on various products, components and surfaces. The system suits key semiconductor processes, including 2.5D/3D antenna structures, heatsink and bonding layers for RFIC, PMIC and CPO devices. These applications are handled by Manz Asia inkjet solutions, providing flexible, scalable, and cost–effective options for advanced packaging and emerging device architectures.

Robert Lin, CEO of Manz Asia, said: "Inkjet technology is transforming semiconductor manufacturing. Together with Epson, we deliver precise, scalable inkjet solutions enabling manufacturers to validate processes and scale from R&D to high-volume production. Our Taiwan R&D center is an open innovation hub, uniting materials partners, printhead providers and key suppliers, turning innovative concepts into practical manufacturing outcomes and helping customers achieve faster time-to-market and improved production efficiency."

Shunya Fukuda, COO of Epson's IJS Operations Division, added: "Digital additive manufacturing using inkjet technology is expected to become a key technology supporting the evolution of semiconductor packaging. By leveraging Epson's high-precision droplet control technology and volume production know-how developed, we works together with Manz Asia to build a scalable manufacturing platform bridging laboratory development and volume production. Through this initiative, Epson aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the semiconductor industry."

This collaboration marks a step toward more flexible, efficient, and sustainable semiconductor production, leveraging complementary core technologies to deliver long-term differentiation and measurable value to global customers.

SOURCE Manz Asia