Manzanita Outreach Granted Truck for Food Sharing Events

COTTONWOOD, Ariz., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manzanita Outreach, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger in the Verde Valley, announced today that they have successfully procured a 24-foot refrigerated truck. The truck will be used to share approximately 1 million pounds of food annually throughout the Verde Valley.

From their first Food Sharing Event at Verde Valley Manor in September 2017, Manzanita Outreach has either leased or borrowed trucks for all of their events. Through grants from the Association of Arizona Food Banks, St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, United Way of Yavapai County and the Arizona Community Foundation, Manzanita Outreach now has its own refrigerated truck.

Annette Olson, Executive Director of United Way of Yavapai County, said, "Our organization is thrilled to support Manzanita Outreach. They are truly getting food to our neighbors and changing the landscape of food distribution in our communities."

So far in 2019, Manzanita Outreach's Food Sharing model has distributed over 500,000 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food in the Verde Valley. To accommodate working families, the organization recently added a Saturday Food Sharing Event in Cottonwood at the Verde Valley Christian Church. They also plan to add Food Sharing Events in Camp Verde and Rimrock this fall.

"Many of our neighbors aren't able to make it to other food-assistance providers in the Verde Valley. We identify the gaps in service and fill them. The refrigerated truck provides us with the mobility we need to bring food to the communities, neighborhoods and even the homes of our neighbors. Thanks to the generous grants from our partners, we are one step closer to reaching the goal we all have of ending hunger in the Verde Valley," said Mike Newcomb, Executive Director of Manzanita Outreach.

Manzanita Outreach will hold a dedication ceremony for the new truck on Saturday, July 20th at 9:00 a.m. at the Verde Valley Christian Church, located at 406 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood, Ariz. The event is free and open to the community. The dedication ceremony will be immediately followed by a Food Sharing Event from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

About Manzanita Outreach

Founded in 2011, Manzanita Outreach is a 501(C)3 charitable nonprofit whose mission is to alleviate the suffering of others by providing life's basic needs. For more information on Food Sharing Events, how to make a donation, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit ManzanitaOutreach.org and follow Manzanita Outreach on Facebook .

