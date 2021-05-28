MAOF Board Announces the Retirement of the Organization's President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Castro

"Martin is an exceptional organizational leader who has transformed MAOF making it one of the most responsive and best-performing organizations serving the needs of California's diverse communities," said Anita Quiñonez-Gabrielian, MAOF Board Chair. "Martin's vision, drive and performance focus, combined with his commitment to serving the best interests of the diverse communities we serve, have materially strengthened MAOF and made it one of the most admired non-profit organizations. He leaves a more agile and resilient organization, well placed to expand to better serve our community. I'd like to thank him personally, and on behalf of the Board, for his many contributions to MAOF, and we look forward to his continued leadership as we commence our search for his replacement."

Castro has been employed with MAOF since 1979 with a five-year break in service while he was working in Washington D.C. with the National Council of Senior Citizens. Since 2000, he has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization. During his tenure MAOF grew from an annual budget of $33 million to $120 million, opened three preschools in San Bernardino County, expanded MAOF's service area to seven Counties and increased the number of employees from 300 to 935 to expand services to low-income families. More importantly, he began operating services to seniors, including hot meals in congregate settings and home delivered hot meals to homebound seniors as well as started a transportation program.

Prior to 2000 Castro served as the Administrator and Director of the MAOF Kern County Programs, providing service to the entire county with a variety of programs, including computer training, medical worker training, bookkeeper training, basic skills training, foster grandparent program, senior citizens community service employment program, and literacy programs.

In 2003, he was named one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the nation by Hispanic Business Magazine.

"I am grateful for the privilege and honor to serve MAOF," said Castro. "I'd like to thank the Board for allowing me the opportunity to have made a contribution in serving my community and improving the quality of life for so many families. What has been achieved during my time as President and CEO of MAOF reflects a remarkable team effort—the thoughtful and dedicated work of a committed and caring staff. The best part of my job has been working with such good, talented, and committed people. I feel good about playing a role in the success of MAOF and having committed 100 percent emotionally all the way."

Castro will continue as CEO for the foreseeable future while the search for his successor gets underway. To find an appropriate successor, the MAOF Board will engage an executive search firm to conduct a national search to find Castro's replacement. He has committed to assisting with the transition and helping his successor become acclimated to the organization. Further inquiries may be sent to [email protected].

About the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation:

The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is a non-profit, state-wide community-based organization that was established in 1963 by Founder Dionicio Morales to serve disadvantaged individuals and families in the Los Angeles area. MAOF is one of the largest family services organizations in the United States and has achieved this status by providing high quality social services and programs to diverse communities where the need is the greatest. It currently operates in seven California counties with over 60 service locations and over 900 employees. The annual budget exceeds $120,000,000. MAOF Website; http://www.maof.org/

