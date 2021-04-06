Maotoam Announces Launch of World's First 13-in-1 USB-C Hub with Ergonomic Laptop Stand

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maotoam, computer peripheral innovators, announced the launch of the Maotoam 13-in-1 USB-C Hub & Laptop Stand. This portable laptop stand with integrated multi-port USB-C hub creates a go-anywhere workstation that provides users with powerful USB-C connectivity and charging built into a comfortable, ergonomic workstation. With Maotoam, users can enjoy a more comfortable laptop experience while boosting productivity. Maotoam is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1887649556/maotoam-worlds-first-13-in-1-usb-c-hub-and-laptop-stand.

Maotoam

Everyone who works on a laptop appreciates the convenience of mobile computing but can also relate to the problems that go along with it such as the often uncomfortable typing position, the tangle of cords and cables necessary to adapt to phone, drives and other accessories, and the lack of proper ports to connect essential devices needed to work efficiently. Now, the team at Maotoam has created the perfect combination laptop stand and USB-C hub to solve these common issues.

"So many people today use their laptop for work, study and entertainment and, often, outside of the office or classroom. It's great to be mobile, but creating an efficient workstation with the proper connectivity and charging capabilities can be difficult while on the go. Maotoam changes that. It's the world's first device that cleverly combines a slim, portable, ergonomic laptop stand with a full-featured 13-in-1 USB-C hub for the ultimate in connectivity, fast data transfer and robust device-charging options," said Maotoam CEO Peter Mao.

Maotoam combines an infinitely adjustable laptop stand and 13-in-1 USB-C hub. The hub is equipped with 13 useful ports, supports USB 3.2 Gen2 as well as USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 & 4 for data transfer speeds up to 10Gbp/s along with 100W USB-C power delivery which can power five connected devices simultaneously. It lets users work more efficiently by seamlessly connecting mobile devices and boosts productivity with quadruple monitor display capability at the latest [email protected] ultra high-definition. Maotoam also gives users the best options for device power and charging by offering a massive 100W of total power including bi-directional 18W PD output for rapid charging of smartphones, tablets and other devices. With a full spectrum of ports, this multi-port hub and docking station is the solution to effectively improve workflow, tidy up desktops, and boost productivity while at home or in the office.

Maotoam provides an ergonomic laptop experience and creates a more comfortable working environment with unlimited adjustable angles for typing and screen viewing. It provides optimal screen angles and puts hands and wrists in proper position to avoid fatigue of neck, arms, wrists, and eyes. The laptop stand is also designed with air-circulating holes to prevent laptop overheating and better regulate temperature.

Maotoam is designed to support all USB-C-based devices, from the latest MacBook lineup and iPads to all the flagship Android and Windows-based tablets, and is currently being launched on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives for early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1887649556/maotoam-worlds-first-13-in-1-usb-c-hub-and-laptop-stand.

