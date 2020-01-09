Maoyan Becoming a Major Force in China Movie Production

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, has become a major force in movie production in China, and invested in 43 movies last year.

As China's largest online ticketing platform and one of the largest lead distributors for domestic movies, Maoyan has been moving up the movie industry value chain and increasing its investment in movie production, based on its platform capability, extensive data insights and rich experience in movie distribution and promotion. Maoyan has invested in more than 100 movies over the past four years.

During the holiday season from Christmas through the Chinese New Year later this month, several box office hits and highly-anticipated new releases have financial backing from Maoyan, including the action drama "Ip Man 4: The Finale", tragedy and action film "The Rescue", comedy "Lost in Russia", comedy mystery "Detective Chinatown 3", and animation "Boonie Bears: The Wild Life".

"Maoyan aims to grow into one of China's 'Big Six' movie companies," said Maoyan's Chief Operating Officer Kang Li. "We are working to establish a platform for the nation's artists and content creators to generate quality content, and to support the sustainable development of China's movie and entertainment industry."

Maoyan is not simply investing in movies. It also leverages its big data analytical capabilities, industry insights and extensive experience in movie distribution and promotion to provide market-oriented advice on idea origination, casting, shooting and post-production.

A series of movies with Maoyan investments became box office blockbusters. Five films backed by Maoyan ranked among the top 10 movies at the box office in 2019, including "The Wandering Earth" (No. 2, RMB4.68 billion), "My People, My Country" (No. 4, RMB3.12 billion), "Crazy Alien" (No. 6, RMB2.21 billion), "Pegasus" (No. 7, RMB1.73 billion), and "Better Days" (No. 9, RMB1.56 billion).

Among the top 15 highest-grossing Chinese movies of all time, eight had investments from Maoyan. They are "The Wandering Earth" (No. 3, RMB4.68 billion, 2019), "The Mermaid" (No. 6, RMB3.39 billion, 2016), "My People, My Country" (No. 7, RMB3.12 billion, 2019), "Dying to Survive" (No. 8, RMB3.1 billion, 2018), "Monster Hunt 2" (No. 12, RMB2.24 billion, 2018), "Never Say Die" (No. 13, RMB2.21 billion, 2017), and "Crazy Alien" (No. 14, RMB2.21 billion), "The Ex-file: The Return of Exes" (No. 15, RMB1.94 billion, 2017).

"The movie production business has been supported by Maoyan's data, channel and marketing platforms," said Kang. "Movie production further improves Maoyan's business structure, and will become a key driver for the company's long-term growth."

In 2019, Maoyan also invested in several box office dark houses with good word-of-mouth and high return on the investment, such as comedy "Song of Youth" (RMB355 million), animation "White Snake" (RMB454 million), and crime action "The Big Shot" (RMB380 million).

Maoyan invested in movies of diverse genres over the past year, including realistic dramas "Looking Up" and "My Dear Liar", science fiction "The Wandering Earth", animations "The Legend of Hei" and "White Snake", youth film "Better Days", art film "The Shadow Play", and female-leading movie "Send Me to the Clouds".

As one of the largest lead distributors for domestic movies in China, Maoyan led the distribution of 13 movies in 2019, including "Pegasus", "Song of Youth", "P Storm", "Line Walker 2", and "Ip Man 4: The Finale".

Maoyan has adopted a comprehensive strategy to serve the entire entertainment industry in China with its key pillar platforms, including the online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform.

Maoyan Entertainment (Hong Kong: 1896) is a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China. Since its inception, Maoyan has grown from an online movie ticketing service provider to an innovative one-stop platform for entertainment services. Maoyan has a comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China. The upgraded strategy is supported by five key platform pillars: online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform.

